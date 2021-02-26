County finds new building for 5 offices

TEXARKANA -- Many Miller County offices are working out of a temporary home after a weather-induced water pipe burst drenched the Miller County Courthouse offices over the weekend.

County Judge Cathy H. Harrison has placed five of the county courthouse's first-floor offices inside the Landmark building for possibly as long as 18 months.

The offices relocating to the Landmark building at East Broad Street and North State Line Avenue include tax collector, tax assessor and county clerk, according to Miller County Budget and Finance Committee Chairman Ernest Pender.

Harrison, Miller County's chief executive, said that the county could receive potentially as much as $15 million worth of insurance for the water damage.

Pender, the Quorum Court member who leads the governing body's budget and finance committee, said about $100,000 of those funds could be used for temporary office staff relocation efforts -- which is currently the most pressing need. He added that about $2 million of the insurance funds could also be used to restore and save courthouse content, such as paper records that may have been damaged by the water.

Several elected county officials said that most of their office furniture and computerized equipment came through intact after the water pipe burst Saturday.