Daily Record

Today at 4:47 a.m.

Marriage Licenses

Brandi Wortham, 44, and Edward Quinn, 42, both of Benton.

Connie Lowe, 61, of Sherwood, and Chester Dixon, 70, of North Little Rock.

Benjamin Thomas, 24, of Cabot, and Demme Young, 19, of North Little Rock.

Michaela Green, 22, of Little Rock, and Jackson Childers, 25, of England.

Solomon Rodgers, 34, and Christoper Gibbs, 37, both of North Little Rock.

Joshua Calderon-Cordon, 23, and Jordan Dennis, 20, both of Jacksonville.

Lakia Wright, 23, and Wesley Briggs, 30, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-511 Ashley Harris v. Quincy Harris.

21-512 Michael Honea v. Nicholet Honea.

21-513 Carmen Shirley v. David Shirley.

21-515 Marcus Ivery v. Janecia Elliott.

21-518 Dieu Nguyen v. Quang Ngo.

21-519 Amy Daniels v. Jarrod Daniels.

21-523 Beth-Ann Kauppila v. Clayton Kauppila.

GRANTED

20-2653 Reva Norris v. Terrance Stewart.

21-97 Ritchie Mallett v. Ashton Berry.

21-196 Jodi Skelton v. Kenneth Bass.

