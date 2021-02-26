Heroin dealer gets 7-year federal term

An El Dorado man was sentenced Thursday to seven years in federal prison for selling heroin.

Justin Dewayne Johnson, 30, also faces four years of supervised release after his prison term, according to David Fowlkes, acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Arkansas.

A federal grand jury indicted Johnson in March. In August, Johnson pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Johnson was arrested on Dec. 22, 2019, after an El Dorado police officer tried to stop a black 2006 Honda Accord driven by Johnson. Johnson would not stop, prompting a pursuit that ended when Johnson wrecked the vehicle, got out and ran away. El Dorado officers caught him and searched the vehicle's trunk, where they found about 14.6 ounces of heroin.

Chief U.S. District Judge Susan Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court's El Dorado Division. The case was investigated by the El Dorado police and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Graham Jones prosecuted the case for the Western District of Arkansas.