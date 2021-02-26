Hogs' hard-nosed defense too much for Tide

Don't spend too much time dwelling on the fact that the University of Arkansas shot 43 free throws and Alabama just eight Wednesday night.

That's for people in Alabama to do.

The Razorbacks made 27 free throws and the Crimson Tide three. Arkansas was called for 18 fouls and Alabama 32.

Yes, that's a little one-sided, but as a long-time observer of SEC basketball that kind of differential doesn't happen often on Doug Shows watch.

Shows is one of the most respected college basketball officials in the country and generally is calling games deep into the NCAA Tournament, where they are graded after each game to see if they survived and advanced.

Arkansas still had more rebounds, points in the paint and bench points.

Bama lives and dies by its super aggressive defense and three-point shooting.

Wednesday night the super aggressive defense was too super aggressive, and Arkansas' game plan was to attack the rim and make them pay.

It worked.

Where the Razorbacks worked the ball in their half court offense, the Tide were quick to pull the trigger on long-range bombs, attempting 33 threes (and 36 twos) making 11.

That's what kept them in the game and also in the end got them beat.

The Tide were looking to celebrate a conference championship, and it would have been the first time since 1975-76 that Alabama won SEC titles in football and basketball in the same season.

More than likely it will happen, but it wasn't happening on the Razorbacks' court.

The Tide are at Mississippi State tomorrow and get Auburn at home on Tuesday to close out their regular season.

Both of those games are winnable, and Bama beat State 81-73 in their first meeting and Auburn 94-90.

If they were to lose, and Arkansas wins out and beats the covid-19 Aggies in a make-up game they tie for first.

That make-up game looks like a long shot as the Aggies have postponed their last eight games and haven't played in the month of February.

More than likely the Razorbacks will finish second and be the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament.

With that goes a double-bye and a 6 p.m. game with the winner of the No. 7 seed vs. the No. 10 seed.

The win over Alabama jumped the Razorbacks to No. 21 in the NCAA NET ratings and virtually assures them a spot on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

ESPN's Joe Lunardi said the win over Alabama could make the Hogs a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The loss dropped the Tide from No. 8 to No. 9 in the NET ratings.

Early in conference play Arkansas was 2-4, but in the last eight conference games, all wins, it has been a much-improved team effort.

Assists have gone up as the Hogs pass the ball more.

Eric Musselman believes in passing the ball 200 times a game if that's what it takes to get a Razorback isolated to make a play.

Against Alabama, the Razorbacks attempted 54 shots, and only 14 of those were three-pointers, of the 40 two-p0int shots they made 21.

They got 27 points off the bench, eight different players scored and five were in double digits.

That's offensive teamwork, but what won the game Wednesday night was hard-nosed defense especially, after Alabama opened the second half with a 7-0 run to take a 45-39 lead.

Musselman got a timeout and subbed in 6-10 Jaylin Williams, a freshman from Fort Smith who scored eight quick points, which sparked the offense.

Mostly, though, the defense doubled down on every hand and won a lot more than they lost.

In Alabama, they are talking about favorable whistles. In Arkansas, it was a hard-earned victory that left the Razorbacks alone in second place.