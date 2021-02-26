Hogs staying after California guard

University of Arkansas basketball Coach Eric Musselman and his staff continue to go hard after one of the most talented guards in the nation.

Highly recruited combination guard JoJo Hunter, 6-6, 195 pounds, Fresno (Calif.) San Joaquin Memorial has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Arizona, Southern Cal, Gonzaga, Florida State, California, Ole Miss, Illinois, Nebraska, TCU and others.

He said in November that Musselman, director of basketball operations Anthony Ruta and other staff members were in daily contact with him. Nothing has changed.

"Arkansas has been hitting me up everyday," Hunter said. "Hitting up my mom. Everybody on the staff. Like it's not an assistant or Musselman, it's the whole staff. Even Musselman's son reaches out to me. It's a great environment. Making me feel at home."

Nothing But Net Magazine's Van Coleman rates Hunter a 4-star prospect and the No 48 prospect in the nation for the 2022 class. The Razorbacks' daily communication helps set the Razorbacks apart.

"They're one of the few schools that actually does that," Hunter said. "That just shows how much they care about me and how much they want me. I just want to go where I fit and where I'm wanted."

With the staff making him feel at home, Hunter said that's a big deal.

"When I feel like that it just makes everything easier," Hunter said. "The decision easier. They make me feel comfortable."

While California high school basketball isn't slated to start until March 12, Hunter and several prospects in the state are in Arizona playing in the Grind Session prep school circuit.

The circuit has numerous top prospects nationally, including ESPN 5-star center and Oregon signee Nate Bittle and 4-star point guard and Creighton signee Ty Ty Washington, who plays for Max Preps' No. 2 team in the nation Arizona Compass.

He was one of the standouts of the circuit last week when he averaged 24.6 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists. Hunter compared the competition to the highly competitive Nike EYBL spring and summer circuit.

"It's helped me out a lot because it's a lot of exposure," said Hunter, who takes online classes from his high school. "Basically every game is a battle. You can be the best team but you still have to work every game."

Hunter has added strength and about 10 pounds to his frame in the last few months.

"We'll probably lift about three times a week," Hunter said.

He's been impressed with Arkansas guard Moses Moody and forward Justin Smith and the Hogs' SEC winning streak that was extended to eight straight after defeating No. 6 Alabama 81-66 on Wednesday night.

"They've been playing great," Hunter said. "I've been talking to coach about every game. Justin and Moses have been playing well. I like how they put Moses in position to score and how they use him."

Hunter has noticed Musselman isn't afraid to play freshmen.

"That definitely helps because when I play, I'm trying to play quality time as a freshman, so seeing he's playing freshmen helps a whole lot," Hunter said.

It appears the NCAA may lift the dead period and allow prospects to visit colleges this summer.

"I'll for sure be out to Arkansas," said Hunter, who also wants to visit Arizona, Southern Cal, Ole Miss, Nebraska and others.

While his basketball skills stand out, Hunter's maturity level does, too. His credits his mother Monica Green for his raising.

"It all started from my mom," he said. "It's been her, me, my sister and my twin brothers. She works about six days out of the week graveyard shift."

