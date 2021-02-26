KARK to get new weekend anchor

KARK, the local NBC affiliate, has a new weekend anchor, former intern and reporter Hunter Hoagland.

Hoagland, who interned for THV11, NBC'S 'Today' show and KARK while in college said he has wanted to be a journalist for as long as he could remember. He started working as a reporter at the station in June.

“It feels surreal to have been an intern at KARK less than two years ago, and to now be promoted to weekend anchor,” he said. “I looked up to the journalists who held this position before me, so it’s as close to a full-circle moment as it gets.”

Hoagland grew up in Denver, Colo. and moved to Arkansas to attend Harding University, a private Christian University in Searcy, in 2015, he said. He is a triplet and all three siblings attended the university together.

In fifth grade, he visited a TV station in Denver and as soon as he sat at the desk, he knew it was meant to be.

Hoagland said he is looking forward to continuing to call Arkansas home.