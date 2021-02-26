I-30 construction results in lane closures starting Monday night

Construction on Interstate 30 will result in lane closures in Little Rock beginning Monday evening, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Starting Monday night, there will be overnight single lane closures between Ninth Street and the Cantrell Road interchange on I-30 in both directions from at 8 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. each night through Friday morning, a news release states.

Starting Tuesday, there will be overnight double-lane closures between Fourth and Ninth streets going westbound from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. nightly through Friday morning, the release states. The off-ramp to the Sixth Street exit will be closed during this period, and traffic will detour to the Main Street exit on Interstate 630 to access downtown, according to officials.

A long-term and permanent travel impact map can be found at 30Crossing.com.