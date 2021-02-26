Man stole cash register from Little Rock restaurant, police say

A man stole the entire cash register from a Little Rock fast-food restaurant on Thursday night, police said.

Officers responded just after 7:50 p.m. Thursday in response to call about an aggravated robbery, according to an incident report. Police arrived at Church's Chicken, 1401 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, about a half-mile south of Interstate 630.

The woman working the cash register at the time told officers that the man entered the restaurant with a gun hidden in his arm, the report states. The man proceeded to lean over the counter, take the entire register and run out, police said.

A description of the suspect was unavailable as of Friday afternoon.