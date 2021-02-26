Manslaughter charge in police shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A white Oklahoma City police officer accused of fatally shooting a fleeing Black man armed with a knife three times in the back was charged Thursday with first-degree manslaughter.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater filed the charge against Sgt. Clifford Holman in the death of 60-year-old Bennie Edward. If convicted, the seven-year veteran of the police force could face up to life in prison.

Holman, 36, responded to a call on Dec. 11 about a man harassing customers at a business, according to an affidavit by detective Bryn Carter. When he arrived at the scene, Holman encountered Edwards, who was holding a knife and refusing commands to drop it, the affidavit states.

After using a stun weapon and pepper spray on Edwards to little effect, Holman "fired three shots unnecessarily at Mr. Edwards as he was running away striking him in his upper middle back causing his death," Carter wrote.

The shooting sparked days of protests and demonstrations by Black Lives Matter groups and other activists.

Holman's attorney, Kyle Sweet, said in a statement that he is convinced Holman "acted lawfully."

John George, the head of the Fraternal Order of Police branch, said Holman followed his training and took steps to protect another officer when deescalation tactics proved ineffective.

4 hunting scofflaws handed global ban

WICHITA, Kan. -- Four men from Mississippi have been banned from hunting anywhere in the world and fined $48,000 for violating wildlife laws in Kansas.

Kenneth Britt Jr., 51; Tony Grant Smith, 26; Barney Leon Bairfield III, 28; and Dustin Corey Treadway, 28, also were sentenced to several years of probation, the U.S. attorney's office said Wednesday.

They pleaded guilty to conspiring to kill wild turkeys in excess of the legal limit and illegally transporting the birds across state lines, prosecutors said in a news release.

The men are from two neighboring towns -- Wesson and Brookhaven -- in Mississippi.

In 2017 and 2018, they traveled to Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska for spring hunting trip without obtaining the required licenses, prosecutors said

During one eight-day trip in 2018, the men bagged at least 26 wild turkeys. Kansas limits hunters to two wild turkey kills per hunter per season.

Alabama shifts on solace for condemned

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Alabama is amending its lethal-injection procedures to allow a condemned inmate to have his spiritual adviser in the execution chamber, state lawyers wrote in a Thursday court filing.

The move was made after the U.S. Supreme Court this month sided with Alabama inmate Willie Smith III who had sought to have his pastor in the chamber. Alabama, which had previously argued that only prison staff members should be allowed in the chamber for security reasons, canceled Smith's execution.

Smith's scheduled Feb. 11 execution was called off by Alabama officials after Supreme Court justices ruled that he could not be executed without his pastor present.

"In light of the Supreme Court's decision in this matter, however, Defendant is in the process of amending the (state's) lethal injection protocol to permit a condemned inmate to have his spiritual advisor in the execution chamber," lawyers with the Alabama attorney general's office wrote.

In the past, Alabama had allowed a state-employed Christian prison chaplain in the execution chamber to pray with an inmate if requested. However, the state stopped that practice after a Muslim inmate asked to have an imam present and the prison system refused to allow nonstaff members in the chamber.

Missouri House passes scholarship bill

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A bill to allow scholarships for low-income Missouri children to attend private schools narrowly passed the state House on Thursday.

The GOP-led House voted 82-71 to pass the bill, just meeting an 82-vote threshold to advance the measure to the Senate, which also is led by Republicans.

The bill's sponsor, Republican Rep. Phil Christofanelli, said the goal is to give low-income families the option to send their children to private schools, which wealthier families already can afford to do.

Under the proposal, private donors would give money to nonprofits that in turn would dole out the scholarships to low-income families. The money could be used for private school tuition, transportation to school, extra tutoring and other education-related expenses.

Donors to the program would get state tax credits equal to the amount they give, an indirect way to divert state tax dollars to private education.

However, some Republicans joined with Democrats to vote against the bill over concerns that the tax credit system would take away resources from public schools to pay for private education. Lawmakers warned that would mean a smaller state budget and could pressure lawmakers to cut funding for public education.