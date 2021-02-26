Meteor hurtling across night sky seen in 9 states

A fireball that was visible to people in nine states streaked across the Central Arkansas sky at 8:17 p.m. Wednesday.

Steve Arnold of Eureka Springs is looking for video to help triangulate the location.

Arnold, who was a host of the Discovery television show "Meteorite Men," thinks there's a good chance the meteorite landed on Earth, possibly in the vicinity of El Dorado or north Louisiana.

"There is a slight chance that it totally burned out," he said. "I'm optimistic that there's pieces. It was bright. The more shallow angle, it's a more gentle process. When it's coming down and getting into the thick part of our atmosphere quickly it will more often break up into a bunch of little pieces. This one is more likely to have stayed intact or broken into a couple of pieces."

There's already one video of the fireball streaking across the sky for about seven seconds: https://bit.ly/2NwQYxt.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2GeNJYA8GTQ]

Arnold said many meteor sightings are of the shooting-star variety, visible for only a fraction of a second.

"We have one good video that a dash cam in Dallas picked up," Arnold said. "We need at least one more good video that can help us pinpoint both the start and the finish, or the burning out spot.

"It's the oxygen in the air that's burning," he said. "The rock is melting."

Arnold said security cameras on vehicles and door bells might have captured the meteor.

"There's thousands of these videos out there," he said. "We've just got to find one more."

Arnold asked people to check to make sure the timer is correct on their security cameras, if looking for the Central Arkansas fireball from Wednesday night.

He asked that anyone who saw the fireball or has video of it to report the sighting to the American Meteor Society at amsmeteors.org.

By late Thursday afternoon, 62 people had reported to the website above that they had seen the fireball. The reports came from Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Texas and Tennessee.

"I've never seen anything like this and so close," reported Steph H. of Hensley. "It was very bright and triangular shaped. Not a sound was made. So quiet."

"Longest time my family had ever seen a meteor," reported Natalie G. of Little Rock. "Bright tail, partly cloudy night, first saw in clear then you still see it streaking through the clouds."

"Seen by several people," reported John F. of Pine Bluff. "This report combines our observations. It started on one side of the sky to the north, passed high in the sky just west of us, and ended in the south."

Arnold also asks that anyone with video of the fireball post it, if possible, in the comments section of his YouTube video: https://bit.ly/3pYJznw.

"This is an opportunity for average citizens to contribute to science," said Arnold. "Until North America is covered with high-quality, all-sky surveillance cameras, we still need help from people who are at the right place at the right time."