American Freight annexes FFO Home

Five FFO Home Stores in Arkansas are being rebranded as American Freight outlets.

The locations in Batesville, Bryant, Conway, Little Rock and Sherwood were part of the FFO Home Store chain, which owned 31 stores in Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri and Oklahoma. The chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in November.

Franchise Group Inc., which owns American Freight, signed an agreement to acquire the furniture retailer. The transaction closed in December.

American Freight, which also merged with Sears Outlet in 2020, is a retailer specializing in furniture, mattresses and appliances. It has more than 350 locations in 40 states and Puerto Rico.

Franchise Group also operates Buddy's Home Furnishings, which has 300 locations specializing in rent-to-own durable goods, and Liberty Tax Services, which prepares tax returns at more than 2,500 locations, primarily under franchise arrangements, according to the company's website.

-- Noel Oman

Walmart broadens covid-19 campaign

Walmart Inc. will hold community vaccination clinics over several weeks in 18 of the states where it administers the covid-19 shots, the company said Thursday.

No events are planned for Arkansas.

The Bentonville-based retailer will hold the clinics at 43 locations across those states as vaccine allocations allow, the company said. These include drive-thru sites in Walmart parking lots, inside its stores and at several off-site venues.

The events supplement Walmart's vaccination program at more than 1,400 of its pharmacies in 35 states, Puert0 Rico and Washington, D.C. Some of these locations operate under the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, while others are part of state programs.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is providing the vaccine for the clinics, which Walmart is holding in coordination with local community leaders and nonprofits.

Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Walmart's executive vice president of health and wellness, said the company's vaccination goals are to reach as many people as possible and to ensure equitable vaccine distribution across the communities it serves.

-- Serenah McKay

Arkansas stocks follow market down

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 543.23, down 5.18.

"Rising U.S. Treasury 10-year yields along with end-of-month asset class rebalancing from equities into fixed income sent stocks sharply lower as the consumer discretionary and information technology sectors underperformed," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.