No. 16 Arkansas rallies past Auburn

No. 16 Arkansas used a fourth-quarter surge to avoid a big road upset Thursday night.

Makayla Daniels scored nine of her 11 points in the fourth quarter to help the Razorbacks claim a 74-69 victory over Auburn.

Amber Ramirez made a three-pointer in transition to give Arkansas (18-7, 8-6 SEC) a 66-65 lead it would not relinquish. Daniels added a three-pointer to push the lead to four as the Razorbacks won the seventh of their last eight games.

Destiny Slocum and Chelsea Dungee led Arkansas with 16 points each, while Ramirez added 15 on five three-pointers.

Unique Thompson, Auburn's lone senior, put together a huge effort to try to lead the Tigers to their first SEC win of the season. She finished with 22 points and 18 rebounds -- both games highs. But it was not enough as Arkansas used a strong fourth quarter to earn the win.

Arkansas struggled shooting the ball much of the night but made 9 of 15 shots from the floor and 5-of-9 three-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Honesty Scott-Grayson chipped in 18 points for the Tigers (5-19, 0-13), while Sania Wells added 12.

Ramirez drained a three-pointer to get Arkansas within 54-52 early in the fourth quarter, but Auburn answered with six consecutive from Thompson and Scott-Grayson.

Wells' three-pointer capped a 7-0 Auburn run for a 44-34 advantage with 5:21 left in the third quarter after Arkansas tied it with a three-point play by Slocum. The Tigers led 52-47 after three quarters.

Auburn used a 16-2 second-quarter run to lead 30-29 at halftime lead behind Thompson and Scott-Grayson. The Tigers made their last six field goals to end the second quarter.

Scott-Grayson's short jumper gave Auburn a 25-24 lead with 2:26 left in the second quarter. She led all scorers with 11 first-half points. Thompson, who became the school's all-time leading rebounder in the Tigers' last game, had six points and 11 rebounds in the first two quarters to help Auburn to a 24-16 advantage on the boards.

Auburn gave Arkansas fits despite having just eight scholarship players available because of injuries and a suspension.

Arkansas scored seven in a row early in the second quarter en route to a 22-12 lead but went cold late in the half. The Razorbacks shot 33% (10 of 30) from the floor in the opening half.

The Razorbacks, who average 84 points per game, struggled to score early but finished the first quarter with a 9-3 spurt to lead 14-10. Slocum hit a three-pointer and a driving layup to key a 7-0 run

The Razorbacks close the regular season at 5 p.m. Sunday by hosting Alabama on Senior Day.