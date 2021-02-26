BASKETBALL

Timberwolves' guard suspended

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Malik Beasley has been suspended for 12 games without pay by the NBA for his recent guilty plea to a felony charge of threats of violence. The league announced Thursday the punishment, which will begin with Minnesota's game Saturday at Washington. Beasley is eligible to return March 27 against Houston. Beasley, in his fifth NBA season, is averaging a career-best 20.5 points. He was sentenced earlier this month to 120 days in jail for the Sept. 26 incident, when he pointed a rifle outside his home in suburban Minneapolis at a family on a house-hunting tour. Police later found weapons and marijuana in the home. As part of Beasley's plea deal, prosecutors dropped a felony fifth-degree drug possession charge.

South Carolina on probation

South Carolina's men's basketball program was placed on probation for two years by the NCAA on Thursday for former assistant coach Lamont Evans accepting between $3,300 and $5,800 in bribes from a sports agent. The NCAA's decision put an end to South Carolina's role in the college basketball corruption case that began in 2017. The Gamecocks largely avoided more serious penalties like a postseason ban for what the NCAA deemed a Level I infractions case. South Carolina Coach Frank Martin was not named in any NCAA allegations. Evans worked at South Carolina for four seasons before leaving for Oklahoma State following the 2015-16 season. He pleaded guilty to bribery conspiracy for taking some $22,000 to steer basketball prospects to South Carolina and Oklahoma State.

FOOTBALL

Titans waive WR Humphries

The Tennessee Titans have waived wide receiver Adam Humphries after he played only 19 games over the past two seasons. The Titans announced Thursday they also waived defensive backs Chris Milton and Breon Borders. They signed defensive lineman Jullian Taylor to a contract. Humphries signed a four-year contract worth up to $36 million with Tennessee in 2019. Humphries still ranked fifth on the Titans with 23 catches for 228 yards and 2 touchdowns. He caught 60 passes for 602 yards in his two seasons in Tennessee.

Broncos release veteran tackle

Jurrell Casey's stint in Denver lasted just three games. The Broncos released the veteran defensive tackle Thursday, freeing up about $12 million in salary cap space two weeks after the release of veteran cornerback A.J. Bouye saved them a similar amount against the cap. The Broncos are projected to have more than $40 million in salary cap space as they head into free agency under new General Manager George Paton, who took over from John Elway. The Broncos acquired Casey from Tennessee for a seventh-round pick a year ago. But his acquisition didn't turn out to be the bargain they thought it was. A five-time Pro Bowl selection with the Titans who had two years remaining on his contract, Casey made 14 tackles and knocked down three passes before a biceps injury in Week 3 ended his season.

GOLF

Gainey leads at Puerto Rico

Tommy Gainey birdied five of the last seven holes at breezy Grand Reserve for a 7-under 65 and the first-round lead Thursday in the PGA Tour's Puerto Rico Open. Gainey, the 45-year-old from South Carolina who won his lone PGA Tour title in 2012, had a one-stroke lead over local favorite Rafael Campos, Robert Garrigus, Taylor Pendrith, Lee Hodges, Greg Chalmers, Fabian Gomez and Brandon Wu. The tournament is being played opposite the World Golf Championship event in Florida. The winner will get into the PGA Championship in May but not the Masters in April. Gainey rebounded from a three-putt bogey on the par-3 11th with birdies on the par-4 12th and 13th, par-5 15th, par-4 17th and par-5 18th. Former University of Arkansas player David Lingmerth is at 4-under 68, three shots behind Gainey. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) turned in a 1-over 73.

BASEBALL

Red Sox sign Gonzalez

The Boston Red Sox finalized their $3 million, one-year contract with switch-hitting utilityman Marwin Gonzalez on Wednesday, two weeks after reaching an agreement subject to a physical. Gonzalez can made an additional $1.15 million in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $125,000 each for 375, 400, 425, 450, 475 and 500, and $200,000 apiece for 525 and 550. To make room for him on the roster, the team designated right-hander Marcus Walden for assignment. Gonzalez, 31, spent the last two seasons with the Minnesota Twins, hitting .248 with 20 home runs and 77 RBI over 167 games. He has played every position other than catcher in a nine-year career that started in Houston, hitting .261 with 96 home runs and 369 RBI.

TENNIS

Top seed advances in France

Top-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut swept aside French qualifier Gregoire Barrere 6-0, 6-3 Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Open Sud de France. The Spanish veteran, who is chasing a 10th career title, won 100 percent of his first-serve points in the first set and broke Barrere's serve three times in each. Barrere leveled for 2-2 as they exchanged breaks early into the second set but Bautista Agut broke him twice more, including in the last game. The 32-year-old Spaniard next faces sixth-seeded Frenchman Ugo Humbert.