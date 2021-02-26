100 years ago

Feb. 26, 1921

• Governor McRae yesterday refused to approve Senate Bill 118, promoting improvement districts adjacent to cities having 10,000 or more population, on the ground that by the wording of certain sections of the bill, it is reduced to a purely local measure, affecting Pulaski county only. In returning the bill, the governor advised the Senate that "Section 26 provides the bill shall not be operative except in counties having a population of 73,000 by the last census, which limits it to Pulaski county." The governor said that it had not been advertised as a purely local measure and that he had promised to veto any such measure, of which sufficient notice had not been given.

50 years ago

Feb. 26, 1971

• The Pulaski County Grand Jury questioned six more witnesses Thursday as it apparently neared the end of investigations begun last week. After the last witness, the Jury excused Prosecuting Attorney Jim Guy Tucker from the closed Jury room for the last hour of its 5 ½-hour session. That action by a Grand Jury usually means the Jury is ready to deliberate evidence that a prosecutor has presented. When the Jury adjourned about 3:45 p.m., Jury Foreman Edwin L. Baxley told reporters that he wouldn't call another meeting before March 8, then he and another member of the Jury went to Tucker's office for a private meeting with Tucker.

25 years ago

Feb. 26, 1996

FORDYCE -- Dallas County officials were scrambling Friday to come up with an emergency plan to relieve severe overcrowding at the county jail. After an inspection Thursday by the state Criminal Detention Facilities Review Committee, Sheriff Donny Ford was given 90 days to reduce the number of prisoners at the jail from 30 to 14, Fordyce Mayor William Lyon said. "The ox is in the ditch," Lyon said. "They mean business. They mean exactly what they say."

10 years ago

Feb. 26, 2011

• A four-legged member of the North Little Rock Police Department was found injured in a Sherwood neighborhood 12 hours after he was discovered missing early Friday morning. Norris, a veteran police dog, was rushed to a nearby veterinarian with a broken leg after he was spotted by a resident of Stepping Stone Court. "It appears the dog was hit by a car; it had a broken leg," North Little Rock Police Department spokesman Sgt. Terry Kuykendall said Friday night. "It's a great ending to a possibly very sad story; there are so many worse outcomes that could've taken place."