Police: Swallower of baggie arrested

Police arrested a Little Rock man after he was taken to a hospital Wednesday morning, according to an arrest report.

Officers found Perry Brown, 40, asleep in a vehicle at 9:45 a.m. at 7700 Scott Hamilton Road. Before he stepped out of the vehicle, a baggie of possible drugs fell out of his pocket and he swallowed it, the report said.

Brown also was found with another baggie of heroin or fentanyl, according to the report.

He was rushed to Baptist Health Medical Center, where a baggie of methamphetamine was recovered, the report said.

Brown is charged with felony possession of heroin/fentanyl, felony tampering with physical evidence, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of methamphetamine with purpose and misdemeanor refusal to submit to arrest.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Sherwood resident jailed in drug case

William Fowler, 35, of Sherwood was arrested by North Little Rock police after he was found with multiple types of drugs Thursday morning, according to an arrest report.

Officers approached a vehicle at 5216 John F. Kennedy Blvd. just before 1 a.m. and spoke with Fowler, who appeared to be nervous, the report said.

Police searched Fowler and found a methamphetamine pipe, according to the report.

Officers also found marijuana, Ecstasy, heroin and methamphetamine in the vehicle, the report said.

Fowler was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was being held without bail, charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with purpose, felony possession of Ecstasy with purpose, felony possession of heroin with purpose and misdemeanor possession of marijuana with purpose.