Police: Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Phillips County

A 55-year-old woman was fatally struck while attempting to cross a highway in Helena-West Helena on Wednesday night, the Phillips County coroner said.

Police responded at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday to the area of U.S. 49 (Martin Luther King Jr. Drive) and East Cleburne Avenue, about 5 miles northwest of the U.S. 49 bridge over the Mississippi River. Police had received a report of an accident involving injury, according to a news release from Helena-West Helena police.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman later identified as Sandra Beckwood lying face-down in the grass near Cleburne Avenue, police said.

Beckwood was later pronounced dead by the Phillips County coroner, according to police.