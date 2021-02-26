Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Elections Cooking Covid Classroom Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Police: Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Phillips County

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 2:05 p.m.

A 55-year-old woman was fatally struck while attempting to cross a highway in Helena-West Helena on Wednesday night, the Phillips County coroner said.

Police responded at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday to the area of U.S. 49 (Martin Luther King Jr. Drive) and East Cleburne Avenue, about 5 miles northwest of the U.S. 49 bridge over the Mississippi River. Police had received a report of an accident involving injury, according to a news release from Helena-West Helena police.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman later identified as Sandra Beckwood lying face-down in the grass near Cleburne Avenue, police said.

Beckwood was later pronounced dead by the Phillips County coroner, according to police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

U.S. strike, first under Biden, kills Iran-backed militiaman
by NWA Democrat-Gazette
FRIDAY, FEB. 26: Five things to know about covid-19 in Arkansas
by NWA Democrat-Gazette
U.S. implicates Saudi crown prince in journalist's killing
by The Associated Press
County Assessor and Collector's offices closed in Bentonville
by NWA Democrat-Gazette
Governor extends emergency order, mask mandate; other directives become guidelines
by NWA Democrat-Gazette
ADVERTISEMENT