AT THE POST

Today at 3:26 a.m.

THURSDAY’S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 1,000

THURSDAY’S TOTAL HANDLE $3,503,104

THURSDAY’S ON-TRACK HANDLE $133,182

THURSDAY’S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $3,369,922

TODAY’S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Laurel Park, 11:25 a.m.; Gulfstream Park, 11:35 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Aqueduct, noon; Fair Grounds, noon; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Santa Anita, 3 p.m.

CHAMPIONS ARRIVE

It was championship Thursday at Oak-lawn as Eclipse Award-winning trainer Brad Cox sent his two Eclipse Award winners, Monomoy Girl and Essential Quality, to the track to train in preparation for weekend stakes engagements.

Cox said Monomoy Girl and unbeaten Essential Quality arrived at Oaklawn around 8 p.m. (Central) Wednesday following a van ride of approximately eight hours from Fair Grounds, where both horses have been based this winter.

Both horses galloped over a fast track Thursday morning under exercise rider Fernando Espinoza.

Information for this report was provided by the Oaklawn media department.

VIDEO ONLINE

Watch Oaklawn races 24 hours after post time

arkansasonline.com/OaklawnReplays

