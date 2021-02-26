Sections
Pulaski County man shot, killed; police detain suspect

by William Sanders | Today at 4:58 p.m.
FILE - A Pulaski County sheriff's office vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Pulaski County sheriff's investigators detained and are questioning a suspect in a Friday afternoon homicide, according to spokesman Lt. Robert Garrett.

Deputies responded to a call at 2 p.m. Friday about a shooting at 6004 Hudman Road, Garrett said. The address is about a mile northeast of the Interstate 40/Interstate 430 interchange in the northwest part of Pulaski County.

The deputies found a man believed to be in his 60s suffering from a gunshot wound in the roadway, Garrett said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased, according to Garrett.

Deputies found a suspect at the scene and immediately detained him before taking him in for questioning, Garrett said.

According to Garrett, investigators believe the incident occurred in the middle of the road after an altercation.

