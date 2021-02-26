Razorbacks to look at attendance guidelines

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas might modify attendance capacities for its sporting events in upcoming weeks after Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson loosened some covid-19 restrictions Friday.

Hutchinson said he will allow all public health directives to become guidelines, with the exception of the statewide mask mandate. It could become a guideline March 31, or could be extended further, he said.

Among the directives expiring Friday is the limit on capacity of spectators at large venues. The UA has capped attendance at 4,400 for home basketball games and 4,200 for home baseball games this year.

In a statement, UA athletics director Hunter Yurachek said he will work with the health department to determine if adjustments can be made to seating arrangements at the Razorbacks’ home games.

“In an effort to maintain the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans, it will be important that we continue to wear masks and adhere to other health guidelines,” Yurachek said. “We are cautiously optimistic that by working together we will be able welcome more Razorback fans to our sporting events in the weeks to come.”

No changes to attendance capacities will be made for the Razorbacks’ home games this weekend, including for a home men’s basketball game against LSU on Saturday.

During an interview with KABZ-FM on Friday, Hutchinson said he spoke with Yurachek earlier in the day.

“It was good news to him,” Hutchinson said. “They’re not going to just unleash everything, but it means a lot for their baseball program that they can have some more people in there. They can adjust their guidelines and requirements.”

The state reported 504 hospitalizations Friday, down 18 from the day before. Active covid-19 cases also dropped by 241 to 4,479.

“As our vaccinations increase, as our cases go down, we ought to be able to do more,” Hutchinson said.