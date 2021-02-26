Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Tonal Vision in the fifth

BEST BET Have a Plan in the first

LONG SHOT Joy in the Journey in the third

THURSDAY'S RESULTS x-9 (%)

MEET 28-99 (28.1%)

* * * * confident choice

* * * plenty to like

* * things to like

* educated guess

1 Purse $24,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $10,000

* * * HAVE A PLAN may have moved too soon in a competitive fourth-place finish. He is dropping in class, and he should be rallying behind a contentious pace. REVENIO was a clear front-running winner at this price just two races back at Churchill, and he was overmatched in his local debut Feb. 5. MARQUEE THUNDER is the speed of the speed, and he may lead from gate to wire at this lower level.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Have a Plan;Geroux;Amoss;9-5

6 Revenio;Harr;Zito;4-1

4 Marquee Thunder;Arrieta;Contreras;3-1

2 Uncle Gregory;Morales;Garcia;20-1

8 Roar of the Lion;Quinonez;Swearingen;6-1

9 Majestic John's;WDe La Cruz;Haran;15-1

7 Down Home Kitten;Bowen;Hothus;8-1

5 La Paquita;Mojica;McKnight;10-1

1 Baqero Flies;FDe La Cruz;Lukas;20-1

2 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

* * * HANEY BOYS is dropping to the bottom of the local maiden-claiming ranks following a useful effort, and he appears the one to catch. KICKIN' KIRBY is a versatile runner, who has earned four in-the-money finishes, and he is half of a betting entry with the top selection. CONFESS should be fit following a front-running route race over this track, and his previous sprint races were in maiden allowance races.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1a Haney Boys;Eramia;Von Hemel;2-1

1 Kickin' Kirby;FDe La Cruz;Zito;2-1

8 Confess;Loveberry;Catalano;4-1

10 Papa Jimmy;Wales;Moysey;15-1

7 New Dice;Cabrera;Litfin;8-1

6 Axis;WDe La Cruz;Puhl;6-1

3 That Dude;Bowen;Milligan;5-1

4 Toil and Trouble;Cohen;Diodoro;6-1

2 Comerunninboys;Talamo;Deville;20-1

9 Trail Driver;Camacho;Frazee;10-1

5 Harry;Quinonez;Durham;30-1

3 Purse $28,500, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter optional claiming

* * JOY IN THE JOURNEY showed improvement at Canterbury and Prairie Meadows for trainer Valorie Lund, and the 6-year-old mare won a wet-track allowance race last winter at Oaklawn. WILLOW MOON finished second at this condition when making her local debut, and the consistently quick mare drew a favorable post. MANY SWEET TREATS easily defeated $15,000 claimers in the mud at Remington, and she does benefit from a race over the track.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Joy in the Journey;Gonzalez;Lund;6-1

10 Willow Moon;Vazquez;Mason;3-1

9 Many Sweet Treats;Cabrera;Dixon;4-1

8 Euro Me;Fletcher;Loy;9-2

2 Florida Bird;WDe La Cruz;Martin;6-1

1 Five Queens;Arrieta;Martin;5-1

4 Mary Alice;Borel;Smith;8-1

3 Zanshoes;Harr;Cline;12-1

6 Napili;Loveberry;Chleborad;30-1

5 Lucky Road;Hamilton;Ashauer;30-1

4 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

* * * NAVY LADY has lost a late lead in both of her races on dirt. She is taking a significant drop and should prove difficult to catch. SOLEMN OATH has been forwardly placed in three consecutive in-the-money route finishes, and she does own the fastest Beyer figures and figures to be finishing strong. PERFECTIONTODETAIL is dropping to the lowest level of her career, and she has early speed and wet track experience.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Navy Lady;Morales;Hollendorfer;5-2

10 Solemn Oath;Cabrera;Lukas;4-1

5 Perfectiontodetail;Cohen;Mason;7-2

8 Lil Respect;Eramia;Milligan;6-1

11 Just Life;Gonzalez;Barkley;12-1

12 Flaming;Torres;Villafranco;6-1

6 O K Baby;Quinonez;Peek;30-1

4 Lyricist;Talamo;Matthews;8-1

7 Tango Cinco;Mojica;Smith;20-1

2 B Rewarding;Camacho;Rhea;20-1

13 Kimmy;Talamo;Deville;15-1

1a Dede's Trick;Thompson;Frazee;20-1

1 Missy Quick;Court;Frazee;20-1

9 Nebraska Red;Wales;Westermann;30-1

5 Purse $28,500, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $20,000

TONAL VISION * * * * was a clear winner at Keeneland when last running for a claiming price, and she benefits from a recent competitive allowance effort over this track. MALIBU MARLEE was one-paced when overmatched in her 2021 debut, but she was a conditioned claiming winner in November at Churchill. SOUTHERN CENTS has finished in the money in four consecutive races, including a wet-track second-place finish Feb. 7.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Tonal Vision;Geroux;Maker;5-2

7 Malibu Marlee;Cabrera;Matthews;10-1

10 Southern Cents;Quinonez;Frazee;4-1

5 First Empress;Cohen;Diodoro;10-1

2 Henny Fly;Eramia;Von Hemel;5-1

1 Lady Gusto;Arrieta;Contreras;6-1

3 Indawin;Loveberry;Villafranco;10-1

4 Subiaco;Santana;Moquett;9-2

6 Santa Ana Winds;Court;Dixon;20-1

9 All in Bronson;WDe La Cruz;Deatherage;30-1

6 Purse $36,500, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $40,000

LONG TERM THINKING * * * has finished second in seven of his eight races, while easily earning the field's fastest Beyer figures, and he figures to get a perfect pace setup. However, his willingness to win is beginning to come into question. TOP GUNNER showed speed in both of his races on the tough Southern California circuit, and bullet works are noticed for his return from a freshening. BATTLE HERO was pressured through brisk fractions before tiring in his debut, and he has a license to lead throughout with kinder rating from a new and winning rider.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Long Term Thinking;Cohen;McKnight;2-1

5 Top Gunner;Talamo;Sadler;7-2

9 Battle Hero;Mojica;Chleborad;8-1

8 Catholic Guilt;WDe La Cruz;Martin;6-1

2 Smack Attack;Tohill;Von Hemel;9-2

7 Power Burst;FDe La Cruz;Anderson;12-1

10 Cold as Hell;Cabrera;Lukas;10-1

6 Ace Gilford;Quinonez;Von Hemel;10-1

1 Fixation;Santana;Russell;15-1

4 Major Chance;Hamilton;Fires;20-1

7 Purse $39,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $30,000

COAL TRUTH followed a determined win at Remington with a competitive race against a stronger field of $30,000 rivals, and he is noticeably improved for trainer William Martin. RED AGAIN is a quick and in-form veteran, who has won 6 of 10 races on a wet track. CASHANOVA crossed the wire just 2 lengths behind the top selection in a useful return, and he is a two-time winner on a wet racing surface.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Coal Truth;WDe La Cruz;Martin;4-1

1 Red Again;Quinonez;Shorter;10-1

2 Cashanova;Cohen;Diodoro;5-2

3 Aqwaam;Cabrera;Broberg;5-1

7 Pickford;Vazquez;McKnight;5-1

4 Believeinholidays;Santana;Villafranco;6-1

5 Stock Deal;Court;Lukas;5-1

9 Ego;Lovebery;Chleborad;8-1

6 Bear Oak;Garcia;Hornsby;20-1

8 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

* * SEVEN NATION ARMY finished second behind a late-running winner in the King Cotton, and he has won three of five on a wet track. STRIKE THAT won allowance races at Keeneland and Saratoga last season, and he is properly spotted after tripping and falling in a $150,000 stake. JALEN JOURNEY has scored impressive back-to-back wins in high-priced claiming race, and he has the back class to move up and threepeat.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Seven Nation Army;Vazquez;Moquett;5-2

2 Strike That;Cohen;Diodoro;5-1

6 Jalen Journey;Santana;Asmussen;4-1

3 Gold Street;Cabrera;Asmussen;9-2

7 Nuclear Option;Geroux;Mason;8-1

4 K J's Nobility;Borel;Borel;8-1

8 Tough Love;Mojica;Williamson;15-1

10 Firecrow;Talamo;Moquett;10-1

9 Guest Suite;Gonzalez;Contreras;15-1

1 Mojo Man;Arrieta;DiVito;8-1

9 Purse $88,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance optional claiming

* * PROSPECTOR FEVER was stake-placed last season at Oaklawn. He has consistently kept better company, and the late-runner excels on a wet track. SOUIXPER CHARGER was a clear two-turn allowance winner last April at Oaklawn, and he had a useful sprint tune-up and may prove difficult to catch. IMPLICATOR defeated maiden allowance rivals in his last race at Remington, and the steadily improving gelding picks up the leading rider.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Prospector Fever;Cabrera;Davison;4-1

5 Souixper Charger;Talamo;Peitz;3-1

6 Implicator;Santana;Moquett;4-1

4 Hamazing Vision;Mojica;Broberg;6-1

9 Glacken's Ghost;Canchari;Robertson;8-1

8 Reef's Destiny;Harr;Cline;10-1

7 Five O One;Loveberry;Martin;8-1

2 Private Lake;WDe La Cruz;Martin;8-1

11 Weast Hill;Geroux;Stuart;12-1

1 Pop Life;Morales;Garcia;30-1

3 C H Jay;Quinonez;Loy;30-1

Exotic possibilities

Joy in the Journey should be a good price in the third race, therefore I'll put her over six horses in a trifecta wager. The fifth race begins a Pick-5 and Tonal Vision is a solid single. I like my top three selections in the sixth race, and using four or five in the seventh seems wise. The eighth is contentious and at least three sprinters are recommended. The ninth may come down to the speed of Souixper Charger and against the strong finish of Prospector Fever, so I'll use both.