City manager plans spring retirement

by Texarkana Gazette | Today at 4:43 a.m.

TEXARKANA, Texas -- City Manager Shirley Jaster will retire this spring, according to Mayor Bob Bruggeman.

Jaster will remain in her position until the end of April, Bruggeman said. She has had the job since being named interim city manager upon the retirement of her predecessor, John Whitson, in August 2017.

The process for hiring Jaster's successor was not immediately clear, but a likely candidate is David Orr, who was promoted to assistant city manager in July 2020.

Bruggeman praised Jaster's service in the role, and she said she has enjoyed the problem-solving, teamwork and public service involved.

