Thursday's high school basketball roundups

BOYS

BUFFALO ISLAND CENTRAL 70, EAST POINSETT COUNTY 62 Jaron Burrow erupted for 41 points as Buffalo Island Central (15-9) held on during the opening round of the 2A-3 Conference tournament.

CHARLESTON 58, CEDARVILLE 51 Brandon Scott went off for a game-high 41 points as Charleston (11-7) won in the semifinals of the 3A-4 Conference tournament. Brevyn Ketter added eight points for the Tigers.

DUMAS 52, SMACKOVER 42 Tamarja Parker's 22 points and 10 rebounds engineered a victory for Dumas (13-2) in the semifinals of the 3A-8 Conference tournament. Mike Reddick had 12 points and five rebounds and Brandon Johnson scored 10 points for the Bobcats.

EARLE 88, MARMADUKE 37 Jermayne Johnson had 12 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists as Earle (15-1) dominated from the outset in the first round of the 2A-3 Conference tournament.

FOUNTAIN LAKE 40, HOPE 38, OT Jon Farley scored the game-winning basket for Fountain Lake (22-2), which is headed to the finals of the 4A-7 Conference tournament. Farley finished with eight points, while Colby Lambert and Will Drakes each had nine points for the Cobras.

MAMMOTH SPRING 54, MARKED TREE 52 Aidan Burns scored 24 points to power Mammoth Spring (21-9) to the championship game of the 1A-3 Conference tournament. Cole Young had 15 points for the Bears.

MILLS 66, JOE T. ROBINSON 65, OT Javion Guy-King finished with 20 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists as Mills (18-4) survived in the semifinals of the 4A-5 Conference tournament. Jakari Livingston ended with 19 points and eight rebounds and Caleb Allen tossed in 11 points for the Comets.

MORRILTON 57, SUBIACO ACADEMY 53 Joseph Pinion had 27 points, 11 rebounds and 3 steals in a slim victory for Morrilton (14-6) in the semifinals of the 4A-4 Conference tournament. Darrius Allison added 13 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals and Devin Foster chipped in with eight points for the Devil Dogs. Matthew Kremers had 17 points for Subiaco Academy (11-10).

RECTOR 60, CROSS COUNTY 55 Kameron Jones had 24 points for Rector (14-6), which notched a berth in the semifinals of the 2A-3 Conference tournament as well as next week's regional tournament.

RIVERCREST 67, CORNING 56 Kam Turner scored 22 points and Jaylan West had 14 in an 11-point victory for Rivercrest (15-8) in the quarterfinals of the 3A-3 Conference tournament. Clay Burks had 10 points and Carmelo Vasquez ended with nine points for the Colts.

VIOLA 65, IZARD COUNTY 31 Mason Luna paced Viola (29-6) with 29 points in its overwhelming effort in the semifinals of the 1A-2 Conference tournament. Gage Harris scored 16 points for the Longhorns.

WALDRON 77, BOONEVILLE 44 Gada Wagner made six three-pointers and finished with a game-high 26 points in a romp for Waldron (22-5) in the semifinals of the 3A-4 Conference tournament. Braden Williams scored 10 points for the Bulldogs, who will play Charleston in the title game. Blake Jones tallied 14 points and Jacob Herrera had 13 points for Booneville (15-6).

WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 43, CONCORD 41 Travis Gentry scored 12 points to lift top-seeded and top-ranked West Side Greers Ferry (22-4) in the semifinals of the 1A-2 Conference tournament. Malachi Miller had 10 points for the Eagles. Braxton Cousins poured in 17 points for Concord (17-9).

WONDERVIEW 94, MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 62 Caleb Squires turned in 33 points as Wonderview (16-5) advanced to the finals of the 1A-4 Conference tournament. Sam Reynolds had 26 points and Tyler Gottsponer added 11 points for the Daredevils. Kyler Chapman had 18 points and Carter Smothers finished with 12 points for Mount Vernon-Enola (11-14). Adam Felton scored 11 points for the Warhawks.

GIRLS

BATESVILLE 76, SEARCY 38 Taylor Rush's 18 points pushed Batesville (20-1) past Searcy (3-13) in the first round of the 5A-East Conference tournament.

COTTER 50, YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 40 Kate Cheek delivered 13 points, 12 rebounds, 8 blocks and 6 assists to steer Cotter (19-4) to the title game of the 2A-1 Conference tournament. Kambree Gibson scored 10 points for Yellville-Summit (15-9).

HOT SPRINGS 55, EL DORADO 46 Jaylia Reed had 23 points to help Hot Springs (11-9) clinch a state tournament berth and a spot in the 5A-South Conference tournament semifinals. Jurnee Hicks scored 15 points and Kalariya McDaniel ended with 13 points for the Lady Trojans.

ROSE BUD 46, BALD KNOB 33 Kyndal Rooks scored 20 points and Emily Norris chimed in with 15 points to carry Rose Bud (16-4), which will play Clinton today in the semifinals of the 3A-2 Conference tournament.

WEST MEMPHIS 44, PARAGOULD 40 Clemisha Prackett had 16 points, 12 rebounds and 5 blocks as West Memphis (7-13) pulled the upset in the first round of the 5A-East Conference tournament. T'Nya Burnett scored 11 points and Janiyah Tucker finished with eight points for the Lady Blue Devils, who trailed by seven points in the fourth quarter. Carson Defries had 16 points for Paragould (16-7).