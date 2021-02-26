Time changed for Arkansas' baseball game Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE — Game 3 of Arkansas’ baseball series against Southeast Missouri State has been changed to a morning start time Saturday.

First pitch for the game between the Razorbacks and Redhawks has been reset for 11 a.m., four hours earlier than originally scheduled.

The time change was made due to Saturday afternoon’s forecast when there is a 60% chance of rain in Fayetteville. Rain chances begin to increase after noon.

Because of the time change there is likely to be an overlap between the baseball game and a men’s basketball game between Arkansas and LSU at Bud Walton Arena. The basketball game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.