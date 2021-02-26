UConn secures title; Williams puts in 16

OMAHA, Neb. -- Geno Auriemma doesn't profess to be hip, so even he wasn't exactly sure what he meant when he disclosed his new term of endearment for Nika Muhl.

"She's my slime, man. What can I tell you?" the Connecticut coach said. "They tell me that's the ultimate, so that's her. Nika is my slime."

Yes, a check of the urban dictionary reveals that to be slime is a good thing. Muhl just laughed when told what her coach called her.

As far as Auriemma was concerned, the freshman from Croatia merited plaudits for the way she took control of both ends of the court early in the Huskies' 81-49 victory Thursday night.

Muhl scored 15 of her season-high 19 points and made three of her five steals in the first quarter as the top-ranked Huskies won the outright Big East regular-season championship.

Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian) had 16 points for the Huskies (19-1, 16-0), who never lost a league game in their seven years in the American Athletic Conference, and now they're two wins away from being perfect in their return to the Big East.

"When you're in a conference, you try to win the conference," Auriemma said. "All those years in various versions of the Big East, the last seven years in the AAC and now back in the Big East, that's always goal No. 1. That's the thing players will respond to because it proves you're the best team among the peers you compete against every day."

Temi Carda had a season-high 24 points and eight rebounds for Creighton (7-10, 6-7), which matched its most lopsided home loss under 19th-year coach Jim Flanery.

Creighton scored the first basket of the game for a lead that lasted all of six seconds. Muhl then fueled a 22-4 run for the Huskies, making 3 three-pointers while scoring 11 of her team's first 16 points.

Muhl entered the game 3 of her last 17 on three-pointers and was shooting 26% from distance in conference play.

"I was building my confidence a lot in practice the past few days and they were leaving me quite wide open at the beginning of the game," Muhl said, "so I just took the shots and they went in."

UConn pulled further ahead in the second quarter with the help of lockdown defense. The Bluejays missed 12 of 15 shots, Aubrey Griffin had three blocks and the Huskies controlled the boards on both ends.

UConn was up 42-21 at half led by as much as 34 points in the fourth quarter.

"The start was my fault," Flanery said. "We decided to kind of trick it up and we played basically a two-person zone and three chasers and left Muhl, and she made us pay. Despite that, for the balance of the game we competed."

Paige Bueckers added 13 and Olivia Nelson-Ododa had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Huskies.

The Huskies scored 24 points off Creighton's 17 turnovers and outrebounded the Bluejays 41-27.

In other women's Top 25 games Thursday, Raina Perez scored 14 points and second-ranked North Carolina State was sharp from outside to beat Pittsburgh 83-53 in Raleigh, N.C. Jakia Brown-Turner also scored 14 points for the Wolfpack (16-2, 11-2 ACC), who made 16 of 26 three-pointers to tie the program record for made three-pointerss in a game. Freshman Sandrine Clesca had a season-high 12 points to lead the Panthers (5-12, 3-11). ... Jordan Nixon and Kayla Wells each scored 16 points and No. 3 Texas A&M won its ninth consecutive game, beating Alabama 73-67 on in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Nixon and Wells combined to contribute 10 points during a 19-3 run for the Aggies to close the second quarter which essentially put the game out of reach for the Crimson Tide. After Texas A&M (21-1, 12-1) led for most of the first quarter, Alabama (15-7, 8-7) used a 10-0 run to take a 26-23 lead in the second quarter. The Aggies then used that big run to end the half taking a 42-29 lead into halftime. Jordan Lewis led Alabama with 21 points. ... Zia Cooke scored 17 points and No. 5 South Carolina won its 13th game in a row against Mississippi, a 68-43 victory in Columbia, S.C. The Gamecocks (19-3, 14-1) remained on track for a second consecutive SEC regular-season crown with a showdown for the title at Texas A&M on Sunday. Ole Miss (9-10, 3-10) made just four field goals combined in the second and third quarters. ... Angel Reese scored 17 points and Diamond Miller added 16 as No. 8 Maryland moved one game closer to a third consecutive Big Ten regular-season title with an 88-59 rout of Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind. The Terps (18-2, 14-1) have a one-game conference lead on Indiana with two games remaining after their seventh consecutive victory. They can clinch a share of the title or the outright championship on Sunday. Reese also grabbed a team-high nine rebounds as Maryland dominated the boards 50-26. Coupled with a 37-point home win over the Boilermakers on Jan. 10, Maryland swept the season series to improve to 14-2 against Purdue (6-14, 3-13). ... Rhyne Howard scored 27 points, hitting all four of her three-pointers, and No. 19 Kentucky defeated No. 17 Georgia 62-58 in Athens, Ga. Chasity Patterson scored 15 points and Tatyana Wyatt 11 for Kentucky (16-6, 9-5). Jenna Staiti led Georgia (17-5, 9-5), which had won four in a row, with 16 points. ... Rennia Davis scored all 26 of her points in the second half, with 20 in the fourth quarter, to help No. 20 Tennessee beat Missouri 78-73 in Columbia, Mo. Davis made a pair of three-pointers during an 8-0 run that opened the fourth quarter and gave the Lady Vols (14-6, 8-4 SEC) the lead for good. Davis scored all but three of Tennessee's fourth-quarter points. Her 26 points matched a season high. Haley Troup and Aijha Blackwell had 16 points each for the Tigers (8-10, 4-9). Troup matched a career high she set on Jan. 6, 2019, against Tennessee.

In another game involving SEC teams, Aliyah Matharu scored 19 points as Mississippi State rallied to defeat LSU 68-59 in Baton Rouge. The Bulldogs (10-7, 5-6) trailed 32-25 at the half but outscored the Tigers 25-8 in the third quarter. Khayla Pointer paced LSU (8-12, 6-8) with 17 points.