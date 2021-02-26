Governor extends emergency order, mask mandate; other directives become guidelines

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Friday the extension of the state’s public health emergency until March 31. The governor also said all public health directives besides the mask mandate have become guidelines, effective immediately.

The mask mandate will become a guideline on March 31 if certain public health goals are met, Hutchinson said.

The termination of the mandate would require a combined PCR and antigen positivity rate at 10% or less, with at least 7500 specimens tested on average daily. If testing is below 7500 on average daily, hospitalization rates would become the “indicator for action,” according to the governor. Fewer than 750 hospitalized covid-19 patients statewide would be the “trigger.”

Additionally, the governor said all other public health directives will become guidelines, effective immediately.

Businesses are offered incentives for following guidelines, because it offers liability protection, he said.

If cases were to increase, the governor reassured the emergency order remains in place and can be adjusted as needed, and guidelines may be reinstated as mandates.

Health Secretary Jose Romero stressed the importance of Arkansans continuing to wear masks and wash their hands, adding that, despite no findings of covid variants in Arkansas, they may already be in the state.

Romero added that despite the mandates becoming guidelines, it is still essential for Arkansans to receive the vaccine, as it is the “only way” we will return to normal.

EARLIER:

Gov. Asa Hutchinson will provide an update on Arkansas’ current public health emergency and on the state’s covid-19 directives at 9 a.m.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EBINGFfD638]