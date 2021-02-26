Sections
Work to disrupt I-40 lanes in NLR

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:53 a.m.

Work on a section of Interstate 40 in North Little Rock will require lane closings throughout the weekend, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Double-right lane closings between North Hills and John F. Kennedy boulevards will be in place beginning at 8 p.m. today and lasting until 5 a.m. Monday, weather permitting.

The entrance ramp to I-40 west from North Hills Boulevard will remain open, the department said. Traffic will be controlled with construction barrels and signs, the department said.

The lane closings were scheduled to begin Thursday night and end this morning ahead of the weekend lane closings.

