3 file for the School Board ballot

Three people, including one incumbent, have filed as candidates in the May 18 election for three seats on the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School Board.

The filing period closes at noon Monday in the Pulaski County clerk's office.

Jim Moore, 74, has filed for re-election to the board's Zone 3 seat.

Newcomer Lauren Martin has filed for the Zone 1 seat now held by Richard Moss.

And Laura Walker, also a newcomer to School Board politics, has filed as a candidate for the Zone 4 seat, which is now held by LaConda Watson.

Moore, married to Ivis Moore and the father of two adult sons, was first elected to the Jacksonville board in September 2015 to help lead a newly created school system that was carved out of the Pulaski County Special School District.

A 26-year U.S. Air Force veteran, Moore is president and chief executive officer of the Stonewall Homeowners Association and a member of the Jacksonville Planning Commission. He has worked as a youth pastor and youth Sunday School teacher.

Martin, 36, who works at Double R Florist in Jacksonville, and her husband, Jacksonville firefighter Justin Martin, have two children who attend the district's Bobby G. Lester Elementary School.

Martin said that as an active member of a school Parent-Teacher Organization, she has seen areas of operation that could be improved or run more efficiently.

"In my experience of working with so many teachers over the years and seeing teachers leaving our district and going to other districts -- that has fueled my passion to want to be on the School Board and to do what I can to make this a better school district so we can keep great teachers to benefit our students," Martin said.

Walker, 37, and her husband, Allen Walker, own and operate the Get A Grip countertop resurfacing company.

They have four children, with the two oldest attending Pinewood Elementary School.

Walker, born and raised in Jacksonville, previously worked for the Chamber of Commerce and the Jacksonville Girls and Boys Club. She said she is running for the board because she wants to be a part of making sure her children and all children in Jacksonville "get the education they deserve."

In Pulaski County, only the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District holds its annual school election in the spring.

People who want to be candidates are required to submit a petition of 20 or more signatures from qualified electors, a political practices pledge and an affidavit of eligibility with the local county clerk.