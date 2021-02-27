Sections
5 days of lane closings set for I-30 work

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:13 a.m.

Work on the Interstate 30 corridor through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock will require lane closings starting Monday, according to the Transportation Department.

The following road work affecting travel will take place, weather permitting:

• One eastbound lane on I-30 between East Ninth Street and the Cantrell Road interchange will be closed from 8 p.m. Monday to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. The lane will be closed during the same hours daily through Friday.

• One westbound lane on I-30 between Cantrell Road interchange and Interstate 630 will be closed during the same hours and days.

• Two westbound lanes on I-30 between East Fourth and East Ninth streets will be closed from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. daily beginning Monday and lasting through Friday. The off-ramp to East Sixth Street will be closed, requiring traffic to detour to the Main Street exit on I-630 to access downtown.

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signs, the department said. A long-term and permanent travel impact interactive map is available at 30Crossing.com, along with additional project information.

