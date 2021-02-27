Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Arkansas' focus on academics stands out to lineman

by Richard Davenport | Today at 1:56 p.m.
The Jones Center is shown Monday, Oct. 12, 2015, in Fayetteville.

Arkansas’ focus on academics made an impression on a touted offensive lineman during his virtual visit Saturday.

Johnny Dickson, 6-3, 282 pounds, of Corpus Christi (Texas) Flour Bluff said the Jones Center and the football facility stood out during his visit.

“Everything they had to offer and how many tutors they have there willing to help student-athletes with school,” Dickerson said of the Jones Center.

He has offers from Arkansas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Houston and others. Dickson, who wants to become a coach, liked getting to know offensive line coach Brad Davis.

“Coach Davis seems like a great coach and a very smart man that is very beneficial to any one he coaches,” he said.

