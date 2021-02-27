Baa baa big sheep

Animals go viral on the internet all the time. It's probably what half the Web is good for.

Among the latest is a big sheep named Baarack. Reuters has more:

"A wild and ailing sheep found in a forest in Australia, named Baarack by rescuers, has yielded a fleece weighing more than 35 kilogrammes -- nearly half the weight of an adult kangaroo -- after being shorn for the first time in many a year. 'It would appear Baarack was once an owned sheep,' said [Kyle Behrend of Edgar's Mission Farm Sanctuary], 'He had at one time been ear-tagged, however these appear to have been torn out by the thick matted fleece around his face.'"

Fun fact for city slickers who aren't aware: Sheep have to be sheared annually or their fleece will continue to grow uncontrollably, just like the hair of every member of the Eagles back in the '70s.

There are pluses and minuses with this situation. On the plus side, the sheep can see clearly again and doesn't look like Cousin Itt. On the downside, his sheep friends call him a square.

Here's hoping Baarack's new home is welcoming, and he gets regular haircuts. In that regard, he could be luckier than all these humans avoiding barbers during the pandemic. Glenn Frey and Don Henley circa 1974 could only wish for hair like this.