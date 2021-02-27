Izzo beats 2020 winning time, places 2nd

FAYETTEVILLE -- Katie Izzo ran faster in the 5,000 meters Friday night at the SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Randal Tyson Center than she did in winning and setting the meet record last year.

The problem for Izzo, a University of Arkansas senior, is that Auburn junior Joyce Kimeli ran even faster.

Kimeli edged Izzo at the finish to win the 5,000 in 15 minutes, 46.88 seconds. Izzo took second in 15:47.82. Her meet record time last year was 15:48.24.

Izzo took the lead from Alabama junior Mercy Chelangat -- who finished third -- coming off the final turn.

"We did everything we possibly could tactically, but it just came down to Kimeli had half a step more than Katie," Arkansas Coach Lance Harter said. "The pace was relatively comfortable early, and then they just flat got after it. They ran 4:46 the last mile. That's phenomenal."

Izzo burst on the national scene last year when she transferred to Arkansas from Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo and helped the Razorbacks win the NCAA cross country title. She then won the 5,000 and 3,000 at the SEC indoor meet.

"Katie was the one sneaking up on people last year," Harter said. "Now that she's established herself, they're marking her in the course of the race. She's not sneaking up on anybody now."

It was Kimeli, Harter said, who sneaked up on Izzo in the final meters.

"To be honest with you, I don't think Katie even knew she was there," Harter said. "We'll make sure that doesn't happen at the nationals."

The No. 1-ranked Razorbacks are in third place with 7 of 17 events scored, but they are on pace to win their seventh consecutive SEC indoor championship after advancing athletes in 18 spots for today's finals.

Georgia leads the team standings with 49 points, followed by Ole Miss (38) and Arkansas (37).

"We have a have a lot of opportunities to score," Harter said. "The kids ran really well, and I think they're excited about what they can do in the finals. I think we're going to have a real positive outcome."

Arkansas scored 11 points in the 5,000 with senior Abby Gray taking sixth in 16:24.08.

The Razorbacks took three of the top seven spots in the pole vault with Nastassja Campbell finishing third (14 feet, 3 1/4 inches), Bailee McCorkle fifth (14-1 1/4) and Mackenzie Hayward seventh (13-9 1/4).

G'Auna Edwards took sixth in the long jump (20-9 3/4) for the Razorbacks on Friday after taking third in the heptathlon Thursday.

Jada Baylark and Tiana Wilson advanced in the 60 and 200 for Arkansas, and Jayla Hollis advanced in the 60 hurdles and 200.

Daszay Freeman and Yoveinny Mota advanced in the 60 hurdles; Paris Peoples, Rosey Effiong and Morgan Burks-Magee in the 400; and Shafiqua Maloney and Quinn Owen in the 800.

The Razorbacks advanced five in the mile with Lauren Gregory, Krissy Gear, Kennedy Thomson, Gracie Hyde and Isabel Van Camp. Those five will run the 3,000 as well.

Izzo also will come back today in the 3,000, which she won at last year's SEC meet.