Man, 64, found fatally shot on road in county

The Pulaski County sheriff's office is investigating the fatal shooting of a man in the northwest part of the county Friday.

Deputies responded to a 2 p.m. call about a shooting at 6004 Hudman Road, where they found 64-year-old Donney Keith Ballew in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound, Garrett said.

The victim was taken to Baptist Springhill hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to Garrett.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r8zEqz6GZF0]

Investigators questioned someone about the homicide, according to spokesman Lt. Robert Garrett.

Garrett later said the person, who was detained by first responders, was released without being charged.

According to Garrett, investigators believe the incident occurred in the middle of the road after an altercation.

The investigation is ongoing, Garrett said.