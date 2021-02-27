Man found shot dead in PB apartment

Pine Bluff police have opened a homicide investigation after officers discovered the body of a 40-year-old man who died of apparent gunshot wounds Friday.

Officers were called to the Linden Street Apartments about 6:48 p.m. Friday in reference to an armed disturbance, according to a police news release. The officers spoke to someone who had heard shots from an apartment, and they saw bullet holes in a door. Inside, they found the body of a man identified as Keith Hawkins lying on the floor. Deputy Coroner Eric Belcher pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Hawkins' death is the second homicide of the year in Pine Bluff.