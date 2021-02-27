Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Elections Cooking Covid Classroom Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Man found shot dead in PB apartment

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:11 a.m.

Pine Bluff police have opened a homicide investigation after officers discovered the body of a 40-year-old man who died of apparent gunshot wounds Friday.

Officers were called to the Linden Street Apartments about 6:48 p.m. Friday in reference to an armed disturbance, according to a police news release. The officers spoke to someone who had heard shots from an apartment, and they saw bullet holes in a door. Inside, they found the body of a man identified as Keith Hawkins lying on the floor. Deputy Coroner Eric Belcher pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Hawkins' death is the second homicide of the year in Pine Bluff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Despite letup, venues plan to stay on guard
by Teresa Moss
LRSD backing at-home testing
by Cynthia Howell
Electronic-records fees opposed
by Rachel Herzog
Cotton's defense of U.S. embraced
by Frank E. Lockwood
Rockefeller and Stone
by Rex Nelson
ADVERTISEMENT