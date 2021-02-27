Every day we look at the graphics provided by the newsroom on the "extra" pages after the A Section. We note, with interest, that the graphics show covid-19 case numbers dropping in Arkansas from a high in early January. But we also note, with more interest, that Arkansas is still a Top 10 state in the number of covid cases per capita. Which implies, or we infer, that things are getting better not only in Arkansas, but around the country.

But the pandemic isn't over yet.

On Friday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson extended the emergency order until the end of March, and changed some "directives" to "guidelines." We're not sure how that's going to change daily life in Arkansas. Or even if it's meant to. We suppose somebody putting together a concert will have an easier review at the Department of Health, but the rest of us will still have to wear masks to the grocery.

"Even though there is a lot more to do, we are on the right path," the governor said at his briefing. "Hospitalizations are down, positivity rate is below 10 percent, vaccinations are increasing, compliance with public health guidelines is at an all-time high." Even the mask mandate, which is still a mandate, can be lifted, he said, if the numbers keep improving.

"Let me emphasize that because we're changing these directives to guidelines does not mean that you're going to see a change in behavior," he said. "And I do not expect to see a change in behavior."

Which seems to suggest that there'll be no big changes. Not until March 31.

Which seems smart. Something like covid-19, you don't let up off the mat once you've got it pinned to the ground. Every day thousands of Arkansans are given the vaccine, and warm weather is only weeks away.

We want to see baseball in person again. And considering everything the public has been through for the last 365 days, another month to guarantee the knockout seems a small price to pay.