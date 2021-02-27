'No-knock' bill passes in Kentucky Senate

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- A bill that would limit the use of "no-knock" warrants passed the Kentucky Senate unanimously Thursday, the latest effort to overhaul law enforcement tactics after the death of Breonna Taylor, a woman who was fatally shot when Louisville police broke down her door in the middle of the night.

The proposal mandates that no-knock warrants would only be issued if there was "clear and convincing evidence" that the "crime alleged is a crime that would qualify a person, if convicted, as a violent offender." The warrants would also have to be executed between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

The measure now awaits House action.

"If this law had been in place and the officers followed it ... this young lady would be here," said Republican Senate President Robert Stivers, who sponsored the bill.

Taylor, a Black woman, was shot in her home multiple times by police using a no-knock warrant during a botched drug raid that occurred after midnight last March. Her death launched a series of protests over the summer and into the fall, with many demonstrators calling on state and national officials to ban no-knock warrants.

Louisville's Metro Council banned all no-knock warrants in June 2020. Three states, Virginia, Oregon and Florida, have banned all no-knock warrants.

No charges to be filed in death of inmate

O'FALLON, Mo. -- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Friday that no charges will be filed in the 2017 death of Tory Sanders, a Black inmate at a rural jail who died under similar circumstances to George Floyd -- after a white law enforcement officer's knee was pressed on his neck.

Schmitt, a Republican, said in a news release that there is not enough evidence to prove first- or second-degree murder, which are the only options because the statute of limitations has expired on other potential charges, such as manslaughter. The statute of limitations for manslaughter in Missouri is three years.

"The death of Tory Sanders is tragic and heartbreaking, particularly for his family and his loved ones, and my heart goes out to them," Schmitt said in the statement.

The 28-year-old Sanders died at the Mississippi County jail in Charleston in May 2017, during an altercation with nine officers. While jailed, a mental health counsel determined that Sanders was suffering from paranoia.

Sanders' mother, Quinta Sanders, said by phone from Nashville, Tenn., on Friday that her son was murdered and accused Schmitt of not having the courage to file murder charges.

Florida moves to restrict invasive species

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Florida is moving to restrict 16 invasive reptile species, including pythons, iguanas and tegu lizards, which have wreaked havoc in the Everglades and across the state.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission voted Thursday to move these animals to a prohibited list. That means they can only be brought to Florida for exhibition, such as at a zoo, or for use by a research facility.

"These animals are creating enormous issues for our state," said Rodney Barreto, chair of the commission. "The environment trumps the livelihood on this one, unfortunately."

According to the wildlife commission, there are more than 500 non-native species in Florida. Most were brought in through the live animal trade and then escaped or were released into the wild where they kill native wildlife and pets or cause damage by digging burrows.

The new rules do not require anyone to relinquish their pets and a permit will be at no cost. However, once the new rules take effect, pet owners and others who have these species will have 180 days to ensure the creatures come into compliance with outdoor caging rules.

Iguanas and tegu lizards can be sold commercially until June 30, 2024. After that date, their sale in Florida will be banned.

Shooting case to remain in juvenile court

MILWAUKEE -- The case of a 15-year-old Milwaukee boy charged with shooting and wounding eight people at a suburban mall last year will remain in juvenile court, a judge has ruled.

In a petition for juvenile delinquency, the teen faces eight felony counts of first-degree reckless injury and one misdemeanor count of possessing a firearm while under 18 in connection with the Nov. 20 shooting at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa.

The Associated Press is not naming the teen because he is charged as a juvenile.

Before Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Brittany Grayson issued her ruling Thursday, prosecutors argued that, because of the seriousness of the shooting and the trauma it inflicted on the victims and the community, the teen should be locked up longer than the few months he would face if he is found delinquent in juvenile proceedings.

Assistant Public Defender Paul Rifelj argued that the boy's personality was that of a child and that he needs the treatment services available in the juvenile system.

Grayson agreed with Rifelj, who argued the state had not met its burden to support moving the case to adult court.