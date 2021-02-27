Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Fayetteville

• Ronald Cargill, 37, of Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with robbery, aggravated residential burglary, burglary, battery and theft of property. Cargill was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

• Michael Davis, 44, of 798 N. Star Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with manufacturing methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft by receiving. Davis was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Lincoln

• Margo Ely, 34, of 12292 Sugar Hill Road in Lincoln was arrested Thursday in connection with theft by receiving. Ely was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.

Springdale

• Rosie Lopez, 43, of 1397 W. Sunset Ave. in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with breaking or entering. Lopez was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Steven Smith, 51, of Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Smith was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Julio Gonzales, 42, of 2101 E. Stearns Road in Lincoln was arrested Thursday in connection with theft by receiving. Gonzales was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Madison Pacheco, 22, of 4004 Marshall Drive in Fort Smith was arrested Thursday in connection with delivery of a controlled substance. Pacheco was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Uli Spradlin, 43, of 11889 Bunyard Road in Winslow was arrested Thursday in connection with theft of property. Spradlin was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.