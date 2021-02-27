100 years ago

Feb. 27, 1921

• The road district consolidation bill drawn up by the Good Roads Bureau of the Board of Commerce, providing for merging the Arkansas-Missouri district, the Spring Lake district and District No. 10 of Pulaski county, into a single district, known as No. 11, will be presented in the Senate tomorrow by Senator Owens. Members of the Good Roads Bureau held an informal meeting at the Hotel Marion yesterday afternoon to go over the measure and it is believed that the bill in its present form will be acceptable to both houses, according to J. R. Hamlen, chairman of the committee that framed the bill.

50 years ago

Feb. 27, 1971

• The Watson Chapel School Board filed a motion Friday in federal District Court asking Judge Oren Harris to set aside his order directing the Board to reinstate school bus service Monday. The School Board suspended bus transportation when it implemented a desegregation plan February 11. The Board had delayed placing the plan into effect until Judge Harris threatened the Board members and Superintendent Dale Spradlin with fines of $350 a day and jail terms. Judge Harris ordered the Board February 19 to reinstate bus service immediately to the Sulphur Springs elementary school and to the remainder of the schools by March 1.

25 years ago

Feb. 27, 1996

• The Arkansas Board of Education made tentative decisions Monday on controversial questions about Arkansas history, oral communications and kindergarten class sizes. The state board is revising standards for accrediting public schools in Arkansas. The board is expected to finalize the standards at a meeting March 11 so the new mandates can be implemented in time for the 1996-97 school year. Early proposals called for removing requirements that students take one semester of Arkansas history in seventh or eighth grade and one semester of oral communications while in high school.

10 years ago

Feb. 27, 2011

WALDRON -- Hundreds of veterans and their family members bought engraved bricks for a walkway to honor Scott County veterans. But five years later, the monument outside Memorial Hall in Waldron still hasn't been built. A measuring stick showing construction progress is propped up where the walkway would go, but the progress mark hasn't moved in years, said veterans' widows, who bought bricks to honor their husbands. Concrete blocks for the monument sit unused at Memorial Hall, a 1948 veterans dance hall and meeting place that the county is renovating.