Man broke in, ate food, report says

A 23-year-old Little Rock man was arrested midday Thursday after police responded to a call about a burglary.

Officers were sent to the Mabelvale Pike and Gum Springs Road area where a homeowner told police that a man broke into his residence, tore it up and ate his food before fleeing, the report said.

Police arrested Javaurier Sterling at 4900 W. 55th St. at 11:45 a.m., according to the report. He is charged with felony residential burglary, misdemeanor theft of property and misdemeanor refusal to submit to arrest.

Man outside store facing gun charge

Corvale Lowery, 30, of North Little Rock was arrested by North Little Rock police on a gun charge after officers answered a call about loitering Tuesday night, according to an arrest report.

An employee of the Exxon station at 3800 Camp Robinson Road told police that Lowery had been waiting outside the station for 10 minutes and hadn't bought anything, the report said.

When officers approached his vehicle at 7:37 p.m., Lowery got out and walked away, refusing to comply with police orders to stop, according to the report.

Officers found that he had a loaded handgun and said he resisted being put into a patrol vehicle, the report said.

Lowery is charged with felony possession of firearms by certain persons, misdemeanor hindering apprehension, misdemeanor refusal to submit and misdemeanor loitering.