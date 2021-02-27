Positive Guiton catches speedy virtual visitor's attention

Arkansas receivers coach Kenny Guiton’s positivity has the attention of one of the nation’s fastest prospects.

DJ Allen, 5-11, 180 pounds, of Gladewater, Texas, was one of several top prospects who had virtual visits with the Razorbacks on Saturday,

“He talks highly of people and he a really cool person to talk to,” Allen said of Guiton. “We've got a good relationship going.”

The four-star receiver has offers from Arkansas, Michigan, Baylor, Houston, Notre Dame, USC, TCU and others. He recorded 10.87 seconds in the 100 meters as a freshman.

Allen said one of Arkansas’ biggest facilities stood out.

“Looking at the stadium, how big and nice it was,” Allen said.

He had 59 catches for 1,316 yards and 17 touchdowns in 10 games as a junior and was named 6-3A Division I All-District.

Allen also plays basketball and center field in baseball. With track and baseball overlapping, he has to work around schedules.

“I go to the games Tuesday and Thursday if we don’t have a track meet Thursday,” Allen said.

Center fielders usually feature one of the fastest athletes on the team.

“No balls drop out there,” he said.