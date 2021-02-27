Rogers man sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexual assault of boy

BENTONVILLE — A Rogers man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after admitting to sexually abusing a boy.

Rafael Alonso Garcia-Torres, 20, pleaded guilty Friday to sexual assault. He was originally charged with rape and sexual assault.

Deputy Prosecutor Matthew Light said the abuse occurred about Sept. 26, 2019. Garcia-Torres was arrested in March 2020.

The 12-year-old was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton County, and he said Garcia-Torres sexually abused him when he was in the fifth grade, according to a probable cause affidavit. The boy said he tried to fight back once, and Garcia-Torres hit him with a stick, according to the affidavit.

The boy also said he tried hanging himself one time because of the abuse, the affidavit states.

Rogers police later questioned Garcia-Torres and he admitted to having sexual contact with the boy, according to the affidavit.

Light told Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren the boy and his mother were aware of the plea agreement and didn’t object to it.

Light said neither the boy nor his mother wanted to make a statement to the court.

Karren sentenced Garcia-Torres to 20 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections. He will have to abide by a suspended sentence agreement for 10 years after his release from prison.

Garcia-Torres must register as a sex offender.