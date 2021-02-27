UCA men's basketball capsule

UCA men vs Abilene Christian

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS UCA 3-17, 2-10 Southland Conference; Abilene Christian 19-13, 11-1

SERIES Abilene Christian leads 9-3.

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

TELEVISION None

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UCA

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Rylan Bergersen, 6-6, Sr.;16.8;4.2

G Collin Cooper 6-2, So.;11.8;1.8

G/F Eddy Kayouloud, 6-7, Jr.;9.5;4.6

F Jared Chatham, 6-8, Sr.;6.9;7.6

F SK Shittu, 6-9, Jr.;5.2;4.9

COACH Anthony Boone (12-29 two seasons at UCA)

Abilene Christian

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Damien Daniels, 5-7, Jr.;6.0;1.8

G Reggie Miller, 6-0, Sr.;6.3;4.0

G Coryon Mason, 6-0, Sr.;10.5;2.1

F Joe Pleasant, 6-8, Jr.;10.7;5.6

C Kolton Kohl, 7-0, Sr.;11.7;4.6

COACH Joe Golding (129-112 in eight seasons at Abilene Christian)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA;Abilene Christian

69.7;Points for;77.0

81.1;Points against;59.7

+0.9;Rebound margin;+1.5

-6.2;Turnover margin;+7.6

43.2;FG pct.;45.7

34.9;3-pt pct;33.6

71.4;FT pct.;66.2

CHALK TALK The Bears enter the weekend riding a 10-game losing streak and are winless since a Jan. 6 victory over New Orleans. ... Abilene Christian has won eight in a row and sits atop the Southland Conference standings. ... UCA senior Rylan Bergersen boasts both the third-best scoring average (16.8 ppg) and assist average (4.2 apg) in the league. ... The Wildcats bring with them the top scoring defense in the conference, holding opponents to 59.7 points per game.

-- Eli Lederman