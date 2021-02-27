UCA men's basketball capsule

UCA men vs Abilene Christian
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Farris Center, Conway
RECORDS UCA 3-17, 2-10 Southland Conference; Abilene Christian 19-13, 11-1
SERIES Abilene Christian leads 9-3.
RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
TELEVISION None
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UCA
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG
G Rylan Bergersen, 6-6, Sr.;16.8;4.2
G Collin Cooper 6-2, So.;11.8;1.8
G/F Eddy Kayouloud, 6-7, Jr.;9.5;4.6
F Jared Chatham, 6-8, Sr.;6.9;7.6
F SK Shittu, 6-9, Jr.;5.2;4.9
COACH Anthony Boone (12-29 two seasons at UCA)
Abilene Christian
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG
G Damien Daniels, 5-7, Jr.;6.0;1.8
G Reggie Miller, 6-0, Sr.;6.3;4.0
G Coryon Mason, 6-0, Sr.;10.5;2.1
F Joe Pleasant, 6-8, Jr.;10.7;5.6
C Kolton Kohl, 7-0, Sr.;11.7;4.6
COACH Joe Golding (129-112 in eight seasons at Abilene Christian)
TEAM COMPARISON
UCA;Abilene Christian
69.7;Points for;77.0
81.1;Points against;59.7
+0.9;Rebound margin;+1.5
-6.2;Turnover margin;+7.6
43.2;FG pct.;45.7
34.9;3-pt pct;33.6
71.4;FT pct.;66.2
CHALK TALK The Bears enter the weekend riding a 10-game losing streak and are winless since a Jan. 6 victory over New Orleans. ... Abilene Christian has won eight in a row and sits atop the Southland Conference standings. ... UCA senior Rylan Bergersen boasts both the third-best scoring average (16.8 ppg) and assist average (4.2 apg) in the league. ... The Wildcats bring with them the top scoring defense in the conference, holding opponents to 59.7 points per game.
-- Eli Lederman