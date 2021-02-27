UCA women's basketball capsule

UCA women vs. Abilene Christian

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS UCA 8-12, 6-6 Southland Conference; Abilene Christian 12-7, 5-5

SERIES Abilene Christian leads 8-6.

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

TELEVISION None

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UCA

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Tori Lasker, 5-7, Sr.;5.1;2.2

G Savanna Walker, 5-7, Sr.;6.9;2.5

F Brianna Trigg, 5-10, Sr.;5.1;5.5

F Jayla Cody, 6-1, Fr.;1.6;2.9

F Lucy Ibeh, 6-0, Jr.;13.3;7.2

COACH Sandra Rushing (161-106 in nine seasons at UCA)

Abilene Christian

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Kamryn Mraz, 5-6, So.;8.6;2.6

G Madi Miller, 5-9, Jr.;9.0;3.6

G Anna McLeod, 6-0, Sr.;15.8;5.1

F Alice Stevenson, 5-10, Fr.;3.6;2.6

F Alyssa Adams, 6-1, Sr.;15.3;9.4

COACH Julie Goodenough (180-79 in nine seasons at Abilene Christian)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA;Abilene Christian

55.1;Points for;72.4

63.1;Points against;60.4

+5.6;Rebound margin;+6.7

-3.2;Turnover margin;-2.0

36.1;FG pct.;45.4

27.1;3-pt pct.;34.2

65.5;FT pct.;76.7

CHALK TALK The Sugar Bears have won five of their least seven games and head into the weekend holding the No. 7 seed in the Southland Conference Tournament with four regular-season games remaining. ... Abilene Christian arrives with the second-best scoring defense in the Southland, limiting opposing teams to 60.4 ppg. ... UCA junior Lucy Ibeh is the reigning conference player of the week. Ibeh ranks seventh in scoring (13.3 ppg) and fifth in rebounding (7.2 rpg) in the league. ... Wildcats senior Alyssa Adams leads the Southland in rebounding with 9.4 rpg.

-- Eli Lederman