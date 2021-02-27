Zebras win again to stay unbeaten in league play

A basketball season that's seen more than its share of pauses because of coronavirus protocols and snowstorms has done nothing to keep the Pine Bluff Zebras from staying on a path toward perfection in the 5A-South Conference.

Behind freshman Courtney Crutchfield's 21 points and senior Jalen Tatum's 18, Pine Bluff inched closer to a 14-0 league mark with a 67-42 win at Hot Springs Lakeside on Friday night. The win is the 13th straight for Pine Bluff (14-3, 12-0), playing its second game since the regular season was restored with the postponement of the 5A state tournament by a week.

Sophomore Jordon Harris scored 14 points in the win.

The Zebras have two regular-season games remaining -- Monday at Lake Hamilton and Wednesday at home against Texarkana.

Magnolia 72, Watson Chapel 48

In Magnolia, another long winning streak in the midst of pandemic challenges came to an end at the hands of the state's No. 1-ranked 4A team.

Three Watson Chapel players scored in double figures, but the Panthers (19-0) were too solid for the Wildcats (11-8) to take down in the championship game of the District 4A-8 championship tournament.

Khamani Cooper had 12 points and two rebounds, Antwon Emsweller 11 points, seven rebounds and a block, and KeShun Brown 10 points and three assists for Chapel, which had won nine in a row and will have the No. 2 seed in the 4A South Region tournament in Star City next week.

The Wildcats will play the third-place team in District 4A-7 at 1 p.m. Thursday.

GIRLS

Star City 57, Watson Chapel 29

In Star City, the 4A second-ranked Ladydogs (25-3) defended their home court and beat the Lady Wildcats (12-11) for the third time this season to win the District 4A-8 crown.

Watson Chapel stayed within 24-15 at halftime with 6-of-7 free throw shooting, but Star City went 10-for-12 at the line in the first 16 minutes. Bre'anna Grayson then scored 16 of her 18 points in the second half to help the Ladydogs pull away.

Arriana Johnson added 12 points and Janiya Johnson had 10 for Star City, which finished 18-for-29 at the line.

DaNasia Massey scored 13 points and Raelen Randle added seven for Chapel, which made 11-of-16 free throws.

Star City will host the 4A-7 fourth-place team at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Chapel will take on the third-place team from 4A-7 at 10 a.m. Thursday.