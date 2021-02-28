No headline

Some obituaries may appear in certain editions of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and not in others. This list shows the names of all people whose obituaries are in at least one edition. For obituaries not in this edition, please see our website, Arkansas Online, at arkansasonline.com/obituaries/ .
PULASKI COUNTY
Virginia Lee Bain, 91, of Little Rock.
Timothy Alan Bolte, 52, of Sherwood.
Aretha Brooks, 78, of North Little Rock.
Kathleen Brooks, 67, of Little Rock.
Brenda J. Chrisp, 74, of North Little Rock.
James Lee Clark, 62, of Little Rock.
Janacia Marie Day, 70, of Little Rock.
Irene DeSalvo Dumboski, 92, of North Little Rock.
George Philip Frierson Jr., 71, Of Little Rock.
William Ice, 38, of Little Rock.
Bruce Allen Kelly, 62, of Little Rock.
Lucille Mahla, 90, of Little Rock.
Khanh Nguyen, 87, of North Little Rock.
John W. Niven, 92, of Little Rock.
Wesley Morris Parker, 93, of Little Rock.
Juan Patton, 51, of Little Rock.
Dollie Pearson, 77, of Little Rock.
Opal Shanek, 96, of Sherwood.
Tara Smith, 46, of Little Rock.
Guy Sykes Sr., 63, of North Little Rock.
Sylvia Watson, 70, of Sherwood.
Dickey Fred Williams, 77, of Sherwood.
James Andrew Wilson, 75, of Jacksonville.
Nilean Wilson, 81, of Little Rock.
Dorothy Jean Woods, 74, of Little Rock.
John Zimpel, 66, of Mabelvale.
ELSEWHERE IN ARKANSAS
ALEXANDER
Glen Harlen Robinson, Jr., 76.
ARKADELPHIA
Jacob Aaron Thomas, 29.
AUSTIN
David Bruce, 79.
Elizabeth "Lizzy" Freeling, 22.
Betty Jo Traylor, 81.
BEEBE
Homer "Mac" Spencer McWilliams, 76.
Nancy Lucille Smith, 64.
BELLA VISTA
Harrison Hayes Pike, 92.
BENTON
Tracy Dewayne Baker, 55.
Robert Charles Wooten, 75.
BENTONVILLE
Dolores Ann Bittick, 80.
Lois Marie Rice, 85.
BLYTHEVILLE
Tommy Joe Carney, Sr., 82.
BRYANT
Joe L. Akers, 88.
Zack Mason Gray, Sr., 92.
Bessie Robertson, 96.
CENTERTON
Brenda Waggoner, 63.
CHARLESTON
L M Gibbs, 94.
CLINTON
Joyce Bogy Smith, 87.
CONWAY
Laura Jean Bright, 63.
Don Edward Green, 55.
Richard B. Hammil, Jr., 74.
Patricia E. Hoelzeman, 79.
Jennifer Lauren Sparkman- Enos, 36.
Douglas Eugene Thorpe, 75.
Robert Neil Tice, 42.
EUREKA SPRINGS
Jimmy Doyce Sullivan, 78.
FARMINGTON
Debra Mae Witt, 67.
GOULD
Norvell Coleman Dixon, 83.
GRAPEVINE
Lonnie Lewis Crabtrey, 89.
GURDON
Harry Leon Russell, 81.
Linda Joyce Sparks, 67.
HAMBURG
Brandy Hollis Guthrie, 35.
Suzy Murphy, 57.
HUMPHREY
Willie Mae Yarbrough, 97.
JONESBORO
Sue Ann Mackey, 64.
MAYFLOWER
Margaret Joann Tilley Whittington, 80.
PINE BLUFF
LuAnn Hensley Callaway, 61.
Myrtus Henry, 90.
ROGERS
Margaret Jackson, 88.
Nettie Newman, 91.
RUSSELLVILLE
Richard Clay "Rick" Eidson, 68.
Lester Laverne Holt, 77.
SPRINGDALE
Shawn Michael Anglin, 35.
Edward K Hudson, 82.
Ashley Michelle Sellers, 36.
STUTTGART
Damon Phillips, 50.
WILMOT
Barbara Ann Walker, 77.
OUT-OF-STATE
TAMPA, Fla.
Pamela K. (Sisemore) Thrower, 63.
ATLANTA, Ga.
Louis Havis Ederington, 76.
ODESSA, Texas
Peter Caviness Anderson, 91.
TEXARKANA, Texas
Robert Winford Tallent, Sr., 85.