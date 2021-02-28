No headline

Some obituaries may appear in certain editions of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and not in others. This list shows the names of all people whose obituaries are in at least one edition. For obituaries not in this edition, please see our website, Arkansas Online, at arkansasonline.com/obituaries/ .

PULASKI COUNTY

Virginia Lee Bain, 91, of Little Rock.

Timothy Alan Bolte, 52, of Sherwood.

Aretha Brooks, 78, of North Little Rock.

Kathleen Brooks, 67, of Little Rock.

Brenda J. Chrisp, 74, of North Little Rock.

James Lee Clark, 62, of Little Rock.

Janacia Marie Day, 70, of Little Rock.

Irene DeSalvo Dumboski, 92, of North Little Rock.

George Philip Frierson Jr., 71, Of Little Rock.

William Ice, 38, of Little Rock.

Bruce Allen Kelly, 62, of Little Rock.

Lucille Mahla, 90, of Little Rock.

Khanh Nguyen, 87, of North Little Rock.

John W. Niven, 92, of Little Rock.

Wesley Morris Parker, 93, of Little Rock.

Juan Patton, 51, of Little Rock.

Dollie Pearson, 77, of Little Rock.

Opal Shanek, 96, of Sherwood.

Tara Smith, 46, of Little Rock.

Guy Sykes Sr., 63, of North Little Rock.

Sylvia Watson, 70, of Sherwood.

Dickey Fred Williams, 77, of Sherwood.

James Andrew Wilson, 75, of Jacksonville.

Nilean Wilson, 81, of Little Rock.

Dorothy Jean Woods, 74, of Little Rock.

John Zimpel, 66, of Mabelvale.

ELSEWHERE IN ARKANSAS

ALEXANDER

Glen Harlen Robinson, Jr., 76.

ARKADELPHIA

Jacob Aaron Thomas, 29.

AUSTIN

David Bruce, 79.

Elizabeth "Lizzy" Freeling, 22.

Betty Jo Traylor, 81.

BEEBE

Homer "Mac" Spencer McWilliams, 76.

Nancy Lucille Smith, 64.

BELLA VISTA

Harrison Hayes Pike, 92.

BENTON

Tracy Dewayne Baker, 55.

Robert Charles Wooten, 75.

BENTONVILLE

Dolores Ann Bittick, 80.

Lois Marie Rice, 85.

BLYTHEVILLE

Tommy Joe Carney, Sr., 82.

BRYANT

Joe L. Akers, 88.

Zack Mason Gray, Sr., 92.

Bessie Robertson, 96.

CENTERTON

Brenda Waggoner, 63.

CHARLESTON

L M Gibbs, 94.

CLINTON

Joyce Bogy Smith, 87.

CONWAY

Laura Jean Bright, 63.

Don Edward Green, 55.

Richard B. Hammil, Jr., 74.

Patricia E. Hoelzeman, 79.

Jennifer Lauren Sparkman- Enos, 36.

Douglas Eugene Thorpe, 75.

Robert Neil Tice, 42.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Jimmy Doyce Sullivan, 78.

FARMINGTON

Debra Mae Witt, 67.

GOULD

Norvell Coleman Dixon, 83.

GRAPEVINE

Lonnie Lewis Crabtrey, 89.

GURDON

Harry Leon Russell, 81.

Linda Joyce Sparks, 67.

HAMBURG

Brandy Hollis Guthrie, 35.

Suzy Murphy, 57.

HUMPHREY

Willie Mae Yarbrough, 97.

JONESBORO

Sue Ann Mackey, 64.

MAYFLOWER

Margaret Joann Tilley Whittington, 80.

PINE BLUFF

LuAnn Hensley Callaway, 61.

Myrtus Henry, 90.

ROGERS

Margaret Jackson, 88.

Nettie Newman, 91.

RUSSELLVILLE

Richard Clay "Rick" Eidson, 68.

Lester Laverne Holt, 77.

SPRINGDALE

Shawn Michael Anglin, 35.

Edward K Hudson, 82.

Ashley Michelle Sellers, 36.

STUTTGART

Damon Phillips, 50.

WILMOT

Barbara Ann Walker, 77.

OUT-OF-STATE

TAMPA, Fla.

Pamela K. (Sisemore) Thrower, 63.

ATLANTA, Ga.

Louis Havis Ederington, 76.

ODESSA, Texas

Peter Caviness Anderson, 91.

TEXARKANA, Texas

Robert Winford Tallent, Sr., 85.