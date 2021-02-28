As Pakistani piety grows, militants' attacks persist

ISLAMABAD -- Militant attacks are on the rise in Pakistan amid a growing religiosity that has brought greater intolerance, prompting one expert to voice concern the country could be overwhelmed by religious extremism.

Pakistani authorities are embracing strengthening religious belief among the population to bring the country closer together. But it's doing just the opposite, creating intolerance and opening up space for a creeping resurgence in militancy, said Mohammad Amir Rana, executive director of the independent Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies.

"Unfortunately, instead of helping to inculcate better ethics and integrity, this phenomenon is encouraging a tunnel vision" that encourages violence, intolerance and hate, he wrote recently in a local newspaper.

Militant violence in Pakistan has spiked: In the past week alone, four vocational school instructors who advocated for women's rights were gunned down in a Pakistan border region. A Twitter death threat against Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, who survived a Pakistani Taliban bullet to the head, attracted an avalanche of trolls. A couple of men on a motorcycle opened fire on a police check-post not far from the Afghan border killing a young police constable.

In recent weeks, at least a dozen military and paramilitary men have been killed in ambushes, attacks and operations against militant hideouts, mostly in the western border regions.

A military spokesman said last week that the rising violence is a response to an aggressive military assault on militant hideouts in regions bordering Afghanistan and the reunification of splintered and deeply violent anti-Pakistan terrorist groups, led by the Tehreek-e-Taliban. The group is driven by a radical religious ideology that espouses violence to enforce its extreme views.

Gen. Babar Iftikhar said the reunified Pakistani Taliban have found a headquarters in eastern Afghanistan.

Security analyst and fellow at the Center for International Security and Cooperation, Asfandyar Mir, said the reunification of a splintered militancy is dangerous news for Pakistan.

"The reunification of various splinters into the [Tehreek-e-Taliban] central organization is a major development, which makes the group very dangerous," said Mir.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban claimed responsibility for the 2012 shooting of Yousafzai. Its former spokesman, Ehsanullah Ehsan, who mysteriously escaped Pakistan military custody to flee to the country, tweeted a promise that the Taliban would kill her if she returned home.

Iftikhar, in a briefing of foreign journalists last week, said Pakistani military personnel aided Ehsan's escape, without elaborating. He said the soldiers involved had been punished and efforts were being made to return Ehsan to custody. The government reached out to Twitter to shut down Ehsan's account after he threatened Yousafzai, although the military and government at first suggested it was a fake account.

But Rana said the official silence that greeted the threatening tweet encouraged religious intolerance to echo in Pakistani society unchecked.

Instead, successive Pakistani governments as well as its security establishments have exploited extreme religious ideologies to garner votes, appease political religious groups, or target enemies, he said.

The 2018 general elections that brought cricket star-turned-politician Imran Khan to power was mired in allegations of support from the powerful military for hard-line religious groups, like the Tehreek-e-Taliban.

"More than extreme religious thought, the sustained exposure of the region to political violence, the power of militant organizations in the region, state policy which is either supportive or ambivalent towards various forms of militancy ... and the influence of the politics of Afghanistan incubate militancy in the region," he said.

Members of a civil society Mirali Aid Workers chant slogans during a demonstration to condemn the killing of four women who advocated for women's rights by suspected militants in Pakistan's border regions, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Militant attacks are on the rise in Pakistan amid a growing religiosity that has brought greater intolerance, prompting one expert to voice concern the country could be overwhelmed by religious extremism. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, people from the Shiite Hazara community burn tires and block a road in protest of the killing of coal mine workers by unknown gunmen near the Machh coal field, in Quetta, Pakistan.

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, people from the Shiite Hazara community mourn around the bodies of coal mine workers who were killed by unknown gunmen near the Machh coal field, in Quetta, Pakistan.