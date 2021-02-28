Birth Announcements

The following is a list of births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Feb. 9

Will and Caitlin Vestal, North Little Rock, twin daughters.

Feb. 10

Sean and Victoria Kaiser, Austin, daughter.

Randy and Keri Richmond, Little Rock, daughter.

Feb. 12

Trevor and Jennifer Childs, Benton, daughter.

Donald and Sha'roda Springfield, Little Rock, twin daughters.

Feb. 13

Cooper and Sierra Haynes, Hot Springs, daughter.

Feb. 14

Telisha Crumpton and Melvin Stewart, Little Rock, son.

Virginia Burnett and Douglas Hoyt Jr., Benton, son.

Feb. 15

Caleb and Sarah Albert, Alexander, son.

Joseph and Ashley Warren, Little Rock, daughter.

Oliver and Bethany Thomas, Little Rock, son.

Feb. 16

Zachary and Kaitlin Fischer, Benton, daughter.

Feb. 17

Tatyana Allen and Amos Nelson, Little Rock, son.

Sheldrick and Jasmine Woods, Little Rock, son.

Feb. 18

Emily Sheets and Ben Fisher, Little Rock, son.

Feb. 20

Madison Achorn and John Winston, Bryant, daughter.

Feb. 21

Justin and Nero Scharfenberg, Alexander, daughter.

Feb. 22

Raven TwoRivers and Miguel Penn, Little Rock, daughter.

Logan and Tamara Pudinas, Benton, son.

Feb. 23

Keyaira Johnson and Duncan Howard, Little Rock, son.

Ben and Sheffield Coulter, Magnolia, son.

Tanesha Lewis and Brandon Shavers, Little Rock, daughter.

Feb. 24

Kindra McKee and Jacob Witkowski, Benton, son.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

Jan. 18

Asjah and Kaya Armstrong, Little Rock, twin son and daughter.

Jan. 20

Chance and Ashley Bohannon, Little Rock, daughter.

Mikayla McElroy and Davy Hamlin, Benton, son.

Jan. 21

Elizabeth Pearson and Jacob Withem, Benton, twin daughters.

Jan. 24

Ariel Henry, Little Rock, son.

Kieonla Woodley, Little Rock, daughter.

Jordan Young and Antwane Oliver, North Little Rock, son.

Jan. 25

Ciara Henderson and Terrance Calloway, North Little Rock, daughter.

Jan. 29

Lisa Keeton and Lorenz Mims, North Little Rock, daughter.

Jan. 30

Karneisha Thompson and Demetarius Summers Jr., Little Rock, daughter.

Feb. 1

Vivian Ozura, Little Rock, son.

Jarrett and Jennifer Rounsaville, Cabot, son.

Feb. 3

Taylor Kimball, El Dorado, son.

Feb. 5

Tyler and Katlin Coke, Benton, son.

Feb. 9

Brooke Looper and Samuel West, Hot Springs National Park, son.

Feb. 13

Andrew and Claudia Carberry, Little Rock, daughter.

Karla Gonzalez and Miguel Diaz, Little Rock, daughter.

Feb. 15

Ahleea Dantignac and Zavian Eyiuche, Little Rock, son.

Feb. 21

Justin and Samantha Ernst-Stock, Sherwood, daughter.