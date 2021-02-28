Bottled water runs out fast at giveaway events

In response to a cry for help from Pine Bluff residents who have faced water problems after the winter storm, several bottled-water giveaways happened over the weekend.

Lowe's hosted a giveaway of 800 cases of water Friday and Saturday.

The need for bottled water was apparent as Lowe's supply was exhausted by noon each day, according to Conswellyn Chambers, a Lowe's district manager based in Jacksonville.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qnIwq9POcY0]

"Yesterday, 810 cases were given away and 810 were given on Saturday also," she said. "Cars were lining up at 6 a.m. this morning."

Lines stretched several blocks, and Chambers said she was grateful that Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. and his team were there to direct traffic.

"I thank Sheriff Woods for the partnership and his staff ensuring that this event was done safely with the volume of traffic that we had," said Chambers.

Store manager Jose Rodriguez said hundreds of residents showed up, more than he expected, and that he and his employees were excited about the turnout.

"Our associates were so excited to be a part of this event and giving back to the community because a lot of our associates are from this community," he said.

Store officials said those receiving the water were appreciative, especially because water is a hard-to-find commodity in stores these days.

"Here at Lowe's, it is all about our community," said Chambers. "We are a part of our community, so it is very exciting and rewarding when we get involved with the community, actually hands-on and giving back. Our associates love our give-back community projects and were very excited to participate."

On Friday and Saturday, Liberty Utilities also distributed a semitrailer full of bottled water in Pine Bluff. According to a release from Liberty, the supply ran out Saturday, and a second trailer was on the way.

Another water distribution is scheduled for 7 a.m. to noon today at 1100 S. State St., while supplies last.

The city also will host a water giveaway.

On Monday at 4 p.m. at the Convention Center, residents will receive one case of water by driving through the designated area. The bottled water will be provided by Aramark.

Store manager Jose Rodriguez (right) said hundreds of residents showed up, more than what he expected, and that he and his employees were excited about the turnout. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)