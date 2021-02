The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72204

• 6420 Colonel Glenn Road, commercial, Olivia Norman, 6 a.m. Feb. 21, property valued at $111.

• 8612 Kanis Road, commercial, Ann Roberson, 5 a.m. Feb. 21, property valued at $1,400.

• 1202 Business Park Dr., commercial, Sign Express, 6:59 p.m. Feb. 22, property valued at $850.

• 312 Oak Park Dr., residential, Jonathan Fields, midnight Jan. 26, property valued at $1,223.

• 5409 W. 10th St., residential, Whitney Brooks, midnight Feb. 24, property valued at $2,751.

72205

• 2923 Kavanaugh Blvd., commercial, Woof Happy Tails, 8:57 p.m. Feb. 21, property value unknown.

• 9015 Kanis Road, commercial, Willie Boules, 11:15 p.m. Feb. 22, property valued at $1,300.

• 2913 Kavanaugh Blvd., commercial, Heather Gifford, 7:07 a.m. Feb. 22, property valued at $201.

72209

• 7825 Fourche Road, commercial, Chris Childress, 10 p.m. Feb. 22, property valued at $4,000.

• 9911 Interstate 30, commercial, Ben Brown, midnight Feb. 25, property valued at $10,001.