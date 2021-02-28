Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Sunday, Feb. 28

Kings Highway celebrates Black History

Kings Highway Missionary Baptist Church, 2312 Fluker St., will host a Black History program at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, on Kings Highway's Facebook page. The youth of the church will present "Chucks and Pearls," according to a news release.

Through Sunday, Feb. 28

UAPB accepts entries to Snack Recipe Contest

Pine Bluff youth, ages 5-18, are invited to submit original snack recipes for the 2021 Snack Recipe Contest. The event is sponsored by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Extension Family and Consumer Sciences and 4-H Programs. The first-place prize is a $100 gift card, the second-place prize is a $75 gift card, and the third-place prize is a $50 gift card. The entry deadline is Feb. 28, according to a news release. Each participant must fill out an entry form and submit the original recipe and a photo by email to Teresa Henson at hensont@uapb.edu or to Teki Hunt at huntjimenezt@uapb.edu.

Museum hosts free virtual tours at site honoring Ebony founder

Friends of John H. Johnson Museum will offer free virtual tours of the historic John H. Johnson Museum and Educational Center at Arkansas City in observance of Black History Month. Johnson is the late founder of Johnson Publishing Co., with publications including Ebony and Jet magazines. The virtual tours will guide visitors through the museum named for the Arkansas City native, according to a news release. For details on the tour, visitors can email info@johnhjohnsonmuseum.org and they will provide a direct link. Details: www.johnhjohnsonmuseum.org.

Monday, March 1

City of Pine Bluff to give away bottled water

The city will give away cases of bottled water at 4 p.m. Monday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Residents must stay in their vehicles and drive through the designated area. The drive through is a precaution against covid-19, according to a news release. The event is in response to the water challenges facing the community. Volunteers are needed to assist with the distribution. Bottled water will be provided by Aramark. The city is grateful to Aramark for its support. For details on how to volunteer for this distribution or similar events in the future, people may email William Fells at wfells@cityofpinebluff-ar.gov.